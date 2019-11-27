WIRE Buzz: James Wan shares Malignant photo; Colin Trevorrow donating Star Wars money; more

James Wan's next movie, Malignant, is nearing the end of production, the director revealed via a new behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram.

"Home stretch of photography on MALIGNANT," he wrote the caption, crediting the photo to the film's official still photographer, Matt Kennedy.

The image below shows a woman wearing a pink hospital gown and sitting in front of a wall covered in brain X-rays.

Falling firmly within the horror genre, Malignant is a stop on the road to Aquaman 2, which is expected to begin filming in early 2020. At this time, we know absolutely nothing about the plot.

The only thing we do know is the cast, which consists of Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ingrid Bisu, Michole Briana White, Rachel Winfree, George Young, Emir García Amir AboulEla, and Paul Mabon. Wan co-wrote the project's screenplay with Bisu.

Malignant will begin to scare audiences everywhere on August 14, 2020.

Colin Trevorrow received story credit for The Rise of Skywalker, and in an effort to repay the universe for the good fortune of getting to shape the end of the Skywalker Saga, the filmmaker is donating his Star Wars residuals to charity.

“Through his films, George Lucas taught us about our connection to all living things,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “He taught us to take care of one another, and he set a powerful example himself. The Alexander Devine Hospice helps families in the most challenging of times. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor George’s legacy.”

“The force is strong with us,” added Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the hospice. “We are blown away by this incredibly generous gesture and we are deeply thankful to Colin for thinking of us. This extraordinary donation, the equivalent of paying for a nurse for a year, will really help us to continue to do this and importantly reach out to even more families that need us. We know that there are at least 1,200 children across Berkshire and the surrounding counties that need our help. Our care is free of charge and we are reliant on donations and fundraising to run our vital service. We cannot thank Colin Trevorrow and his family enough for their amazing support and generosity.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters Friday, Dec. 20, and is tracking for a $200 million weekend debut. Director J.J. Abrams co-wrote the final screenplay with Chris Terrio (Justice League). Derek Connolly (Trevorrow's frequent creative collaborator) also received story credit alongside.

Trevorrow is currently hard at work on Jurassic World 3, which stomps into theaters in the summer of 2021.

Robin is about to go through a big character change on Titans. Dick Grayson (played by Brenton Thwaites) will become Nightwing in the Season 2 finale of the DC Universe series. Aptly enough, the finale is titled "Nightwing."

“The question we asked in the writers room is, it’s such a big deal becoming Nightwing and we didn’t just want him to show up with the suit one day,” executive producer Greg Walker told the official DC Comics website. “It had to be a representation of where he evolved as a character over the course of those two seasons. Season Two for him is a journey of recognizing what mistakes he made in the past, assessing himself, trying to figure out his relationship with Bruce and evolving past Robin. When he’s not Robin anymore, then who is he?”

Check out the first look images of Grayson's new suit below:

In the comics, Nightwing is a title Robin adopts after giving up the mantle of Batman's sidekick. The persona was created for Dick in the 1980s by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, the two masterminds behind the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline.

Season 2 of Titans wraps up this Friday, Nov. 29, on DC Universe. The show was recently renewed for a third season.