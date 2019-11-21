WIRE Buzz: Marvel Comics #1 sets auction record; American Gods casts Danny Trejo; more

A copy of Marvel Comics #1 from 1939 has set a new record for Marvel books at auction by netting a cool $1.26 million, Reuters reported today. The issue marks the first-ever appearances of the Human Torch, the Submariner, and the Masked Raider.

Per the original listing by Heritage Auctions, the Golden Age comic was tracking for $1 million.

Credit: Heritage Auctions

The previous Marvel Comics record holder was a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15 (released in 1962, marking the world debut of Spider-Man), which brought in $1.1 million at auction in 2011.

The all-time record holder for any comic book sold at auction was an original printing of Action Comics #1 (also published in 1939, this was the first-ever Superman comic), which made $3.2 million on eBay in 2014.

American Gods on Starz will get a shake-up in its third season with three new additions to the cast: Danny Trejo (Machete), Julia Sweeney (Shrill), and the rapper known as Wale.

The arrival of these actors, as well as who they'll be playing, was announced via the show's Twitter account today. Sweeney and Wale are playing two new deities known as Hinzelmann (a male character in the book) and Chango. While he doesn't appear in the Neil Gaiman novel, Chango is an actual god from Nigera.

Perhaps the more interesting bit of casting, though, is Trejo, as he'll be playing a different form of Mr. World in a guest role, according to Entertainment Weekly. Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) will return to play the malevolent deity's main incarnation.

Slightly different from her print counterpart, the show's version of Hinzelmann is described by EW as "the owner of a small convenience store, a world-famous fishing lure artisan, and the unofficial self-appointed mayor of Lakeside."

Lakeside, Wisconsin, a major locale in the book, will serve as the main setting for Season 3.

Chango is characterized as a "fiery" and "silver-tongued" individual who connects to Shadow's past.

Herizen F. Guardiola, Blythe Danner, Marilyn Manson, Dominique Jackson, and Eric Johnson were previously cast for the new season.

There's no official word on when Season 3 of American Gods will premiere on Starz, but it will most likely be in 2020.

Countdown was apparently just the start of an entire horror sub-genre about evil phone apps. Next up is Apparition, a film about an app that connects users with the dead. Whether the movie is good or not, that title is insanely clever.

You may love to laugh at Kevin Pollack's hilarious antics in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but here, he takes a sharp dramatic turn as the sadistic administrator of a correctional facility filled with the ghosts of his tortured victims.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of APPARITION (2019) Official Trailer // Exclusive // Mena Suvari

Waymon Boone (My Daddy's in Heaven) directed the horror flick, which is actually inspired by a true story and co-stars Mena Suvari (American Beauty).

Apparition will begin to haunt theaters and VOD on Friday, Dec. 27.