WIRE Buzz: Marvel to release 3-4 movies per year; Jeffrey Wright joins The Batman; Leslie Mann has 'The Power'

First up in this superhero movie-centric edition of SYFY’s WIRE Buzz, just because Thanos is dust and Steve and Tony are no longer among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes doesn’t mean Marvel Studios has plans of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has plans to make up to four films per year — and that’s not including the shows being produced for Disney+.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Studios co-chair Alan Horn said that Feige "will be making three or four a year," adding: "And they are very different from one another."

Marvel studios already has Black Widow and The Eternals (which are for sure “very different from one another”) set to be released in 2020, and three films (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next currently untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, and Thor: Love and Thunder) for 2021. Just don’t expect the studio to make “two big movies back-to-back ever again,” if Avengers: Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran has anything to say about it.

Up next, although Jonah Hill will not be appearing in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman, it looks as though Jeffrey Wright will be. Reeves has apparently confirmed via social media that Wright (Westworld) will be in his upcoming film about the Caped Crusader.

Wright has been in talks for a while to play Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.

“Tweet! #Gordon,” Reeves wrote on Twitter Wednesday above a GIF of Wright (soundlessly) saying, “Tweet Something.” The director of course added a bat emoji.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the eponymous hero, is set to swing its way into theatres June 25, 2021.

And finally, Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40) will star in The Power, a 10-episode sci-fi thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name. According to Amazon Studios, Mann will play Margot Cleary-Lopez, an ambitious politician whose career takes off during a seismic global change.

In The Power, all the teenage girls in the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s not long before every woman in the world gains this power (and all men begin to quake in their boots).

The first season follows a series of characters including Allie, a vulnerable American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, who revels in her new abilities; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change; and Mann’s Margot Cleary-Lopez, Mayor of Seattle, loving wife and doting mother to three kids (or so her official campaign website says).

Produced by Sister (Chernobyl) and directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), The Power will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.