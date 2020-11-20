WIRE Buzz: Marvel’s Wastelanders to SiriusXM; 'One Night in Compton' gets green-light; Killers of the Cosmos

Marvel has expanded from comics to screens large and small, and will now take over the airwaves with a new scripted audio series. The company has partnered with SiriusXM, which will exclusively host official Marvel podcasts like Marvel/Method and Marvel’s Declassified, plus Marvel’s Wastelanders, a new multi-part original scripted audio series.

“Marvel has always told stories to entertain and inspire. And just as Marvel’s stories began in the comics and grew into the rich universe we know today, we see audio storytelling as just the beginning of unlimited possibilities for our brand,” Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment said in a statement.

Credit: Marvel Entertainment

The company is certainly putting a strong foot forward. In addition to Wastelanders, SiriusXM will now also host Marvel’s first scripted audio show, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, which will have both English and Spanish versions.

Wastelanders is set to come out in 2021, and looks like it will focus on recent runs of popular characters living in a post-apocalyptic future. One of these runs, Old Man Logan, was the basis for the film Logan, and the audio series will feature Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, Old Man Wolverine, and more.

A new sci-fi action feature, One Night in Compton, has been picked up by production company Paramount Players. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kenya Barris (Black-ish) will produce the film while relative newcomers Rohan Blair-Mangat and Stanley Kalu will direct and write the screenplay respectively.

One Night in Compton will be the first feature project for both Blair-Mangat and Kalu. Prior to this production, Blair-Mangat was a music video and commercial director and Kalu had a script he wrote, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, premiere at TIFF in 2019.

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

No word yet on what One Night In Compton will be about, and even less word on when it will make it to the screen. Barris is known to successfully support new, young talent, however, so the movie will likely be worth watching.

Aidan Gillen is following up Project Blue Book with a very Project Blue Book-esque series. Per Deadline, the Game of Thrones vet has boarded the Science Channel's Killers of the Cosmos, in which he'll play "a detective examining dangerous phenomena in the universe."

Comprised of six episodes, Killers has been shooting across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gillen's character is said to be modeled in the noir-inspired vein of a Raymond Chandler gumshoe (creator of The Big Sleep's Philip Marlowe). Instead of uncovering scandals of corruption and murder, this detective "hunts down existential threats to humanity in a specialist factual series with a graphic novel-like twist," writes Deadline.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Produced by the Warner Bros.-owned Wall To Wall banner, the show is expected to premiere next year. Science Channel is owned by Discovery.