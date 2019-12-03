WIRE Buzz: Messiah christens first trailer; BBC's Dracula premiere; Apple's games of the year

How would the modern world react if an individual claiming to be a miracle worker suddenly popped up out of nowhere? That's the central premise of Messiah, an upcoming Netflix series that pits CIA agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) against said miracle man, Al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi).

Geller must find out if Al-Masih is the Second Coming of Jesus or if he's just a really good con artist. The show looks like it will tackle big questions of faith through the lens of a geopolitical thriller like Homeland.

Check out the first trailer below:

Video of Messiah | Season 1 Official Trailer | Netflix

Season 1 of Messiah debuts on Netflix January 1, 2020.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis' upcoming adaptation of Dracula finally has a premiere date: New Year's Day.

This was confirmed by the official BBC One Twitter account this morning. The tweet came with an uncomfortable close-up of a fly, a classic harbinger of death and decay. Claes Bang is playing the titular bloodsucker.

"In a slightly strange way, Dracula has become one of the great leading male roles ever," Moffat told Empire Magazine for the publication's end-of-year issue. "He's everything a great leading man can be without the burden of heroism. Making the hero evil is an extraordinary decision. You can't make him good because that's not the point of Dracula. It's quite a challenge. It took us a long time to figure out how he spoke — he doesn't usually speak much. What do you say when you're Dracula?"

"We knew we had to do more with him and that essentially means — and this is my new pet phrase — he becomes a more fully-rounded human being," added Gattis. "If you've been around for 400 years you would have a sort of detached attitude towards the human race. We've had a lot of fun with that—he really likes people because they're his food source—but he also likes company. Someone says to him, 'What on earth do you want?' And he says, 'Someone to talk to and something to eat.' It's the truth, that's what we all want."

Check out the first teaser here.

New Year's is also the premiere date for Doctor Who's 12th season.

Apple has announced its picks for the best apps and games of 2019.

Sky: Children of the Light (developed by thatgamecompany) was named the iPhone Game of the Year, while Hyper Light Drifter (developed by Abylight S.L.) nabbed the title of iPad Game of the Year.

GRIS, which was named Mac Game of the Year, touches on themes of loss and grief, and developer Devolver Digital was thrilled with the win. Speaking with SYFY WIRE, Mark Hickey, Devolver’s vice president of mobile publishing, said that the team sought to create a game that reflected experiences that were “universal” and resonated with players.

Credit: Devolver/Nomada Studio

Other winners were DotEmu's Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (Apple TV Game of the Year) and Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts (Apple Arcade Game of the Year).

“Developers around the world inspire us all with innovative apps that have the power to influence culture and change our lives, and this year that is as true as ever. The 2019 App Store Best Apps and Games winners reflect our global desire for connection, creativity, and fun,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement. “We are excited to announce such a diverse group of 2019 App Store winners, showing that great design and creativity comes from developers large and small, and from every corner of the world. We congratulate all the winners and thank them for making 2019 the best year yet for the App Store.”