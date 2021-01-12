WIRE Buzz: Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War eyeing streaming; Michael Pena joins Moonfall; Bloody Hell

Ant-Man co-star Michael Peña is heading from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the destruction-happy universe of Roland Emmerich. Deadline has confirmed the actor will replace Stanley Tucci in the director's star-studded Moonfall. Tucci, who originally joined the movie in October 2020, was ultimately unable to take part in the production due to the fact that Canada banned all incoming flights from the United Kingdom, which is currently struggling to contain a more infectious strain of COVID-19.

First announced in 2016, Moonfall boasts one heck of a cast that includes: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Eme Ikwuakor, and Donald Sutherland. Written by Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen, the big budget sci-fi project kicks off when the moon is knocked out of its orbit and sent on a collision course with Earth. Per Deadline, Peña is playing Tom Lopez, an affluent car dealer who is married to Brenda (X-Men: Apocalypse's Carolina Bartczak), the ex-wife of Wilson's Brian Harper.

Credit: Steve Mack/FilmMagic

Maxim Roy (Shadowhunters) and Stephen Bogaert (The Umbrella Academy) have also been added to the ensemble as Gabriella Auclair ("a hardened army captain whose fighting spirit helps position our heroes to save the world, as they navigate the impending disaster") and NASA Director Albert Hutchings respectively.

Deadline also brings word that The Tomorrow War, a high-concept sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt, is mulling over a streaming release in favor of a theatrical one.

Skydance, which is handling sales, reportedly "screened to the major streamers over the weekend," with favorable reactions. Nothing is definite yet, but the feature — previously titled Ghost Draft — does mark the live-action debut of director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie). Pratt serves as an executive producer and plays a soldier who joins a war that's being fought in the distant future (Tenet, is that you?).

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As of right now, The Tomorrow War is eyeing a wide theatrical bow of Friday, July 23. It was already delayed once from Christmas 2020 and if the COVID-19 health crisis persists into the summer (oh goodness, let's not even go there right now), a high-profile premiere on a major streaming platform could be the best way to go.

The movie was written by Zach Dean and co-stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, Mike Mitchell, Sam Richardson, and J. K. Simmons.

You know a horror movie is going to be worth the ride when a reviewer calls it "truly f***ed up." That's how Anthony O'Connor of FilmInk describes Bloody Hell in the latest for the brand-new genre release from Arclight Films. The company picked up distribution rights in summer 2020.

Directed by Alister Grierson, the movie is about "a man with a mysterious past flees the country to escape his own personal hell…only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse," says the official synopsis Captured and brutally tortured, the man turns to "his personified conscience" in an effort to stay alive.

Trust us, the synopsis doesn't do the insane premise justice. Just watch the latest trailer below and see for yourself. BE WARNED: The following is red band and contains adult language that may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Video of BLOODY HELL (2021) - Official Red Band Trailer [HD]

"The filmmaking team’s elevated take on the genre is just terrific and will have audiences jumping in their seats and laughing at the same time," Arclight Chairman Gary Hamilton of Arclight said in a statement last summer. He also confirmed that the movie is the first entry of a planned trilogy. "What would happen if a character like John Wick walked into the home of a deranged family with dark secrets? This film aims to show audiences that exact answer on a unique ride like no other of its kind," added producers Brett Thornquest and Joshua Paul. The film starts with a bang, a few bangs actually...quite literally, then keeps the twists and turns coming. Hopefully, audiences have strapped themselves in and are ready for a ride, because if not...they are going to be thrown from their seats."

Credit: The Horror Collective

Written by Robert Benjamin, the project co-stars Ben O'Toole, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, Meg Fraser, and Ashlee Lollback.

Bloody Hell arrives in theaters, at drive-ins, and on VOD this Thursday, Jan. 14. It hits DVD and Blu-Ray next Tuesday, Jan. 19.