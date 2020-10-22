WIRE Buzz: 'Miracle Workers' prays up third season; Hulu speeds up 'Run' trailer; more

Miracle Workers has been renewed for a third season that will take place in the Old West, TBS announced today. Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni are all returning from the previous two entries of the anthology as Dan Mirk (Future Man) and Robert Padnick (The Office) step into the showrunner(s) hot seat.

"Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers," Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. "We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history."



"Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” added Mirk and Padnick. "We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show."

Credit: Stanislav Honzík/TBS

Padnick also served as a writer for the first two seasons of Miracle Workers, which were set in Heaven and the Middle Ages respectively. Created by Simon Rich, the series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, along with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk, and Padnick.

After its theatrical release was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Run is *ahem* running over to Hulu instead.

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty (Searching), the thriller stars Sarah Paulson as a creepy, overprotective mother who's been lying to her wheelchair-bound daughter, Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen), for years. It's just the thing we need to follow up our binge of Paulson's twisted antics in Netflix's Ratched.

Watch a new trailer below:

Video of RUN - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Chaganty co-wrote the screenplay with Sev Ohanian (Space Jam: A New Legacy). The two writers serve as producers alongside their fellow Searching veteran, Natalie Qasabian.

"After directing an unconventional and hyper-modern film in Searching, I wanted to try my hand at the opposite: something simple and timeless," Chaganty said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "Run is a classic thriller in the vein of Misery and Rear Window and it was conceived because of a single question: 'If I used only one location, two characters, and a super simple set-up, could I still keep audiences at the edge of their seats?'"

Credit: Hulu

Run arrives on Hulu Friday, Nov. 20.

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Luke Wilson (Stargirl) will lend their voices to New-Gen, an animated sci-fi series based on the Marvel comic book series by J.D. Matonti, Chris Matonti, and Julia Coppola of A.P.N.G. Enterprises. J.D. co-created the small screen adaptation with showrunner Brent Friedman.

The show, which was co-written by Eugene Son (Avengers Assemble) and first announced in mid-July, will follow twin brothers (voiced by actual siblings, Finn and Nick Wolfhard), who live in Next-Gen, a futuristic utopia where human beings, alien creatures, and mechanical life-forms peacefully co-exist. The brothers are ordinary teenagers, but they're also nanotech-enhanced superheroes. "Designed and built with nanotechnology, New-Gen balances nature and technology, weaving together an ecologically sustainable paradise. Its existence becomes threatened by a nanotech war and heroes from Earth and New-Gen are called to defeat the encroaching evil," reads the official synopsis.

Headey is set to play Thea, described as the beautiful and prophetic matriarch of the Association for the Protection of New-Gen. Wilson, meanwhile is taking up the post of Roboduck, a humorous and mischievous comic relief sidekick who burps fire.

"We’ll take you on an adventure to the futuristic utopia of New-Gen where nanotech governs this incredible world and the humans, creatures and AI who dwell in it. We’re delighted to have Lena Headey and Luke Wilson join our cast as we move from comics to animated series and other multimedia platforms," J.D. Matonti said in a statement

Credit: Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images & Marvel & Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) has also been cast in the Bardel Entertainment-produced series. J.D. Matonti plans to launch an AR app with it as well. "We intend to take you to a visual place never seen before in the futuristic utopia of New-Gen,” they said over the summer. “Nanotech governs this rich world and the superheroes who dwell in it.”

Jetpack Distribution is in charge of global rights.