WIRE Buzz: Monster Hunter slays first posters; Lucifer renewal still likely; and more

The hunt for things that go bump in the night begins with the first two teaser posters for Paul W.S. Anderson's (Resident Evil franchise) film adaptation of Capcom's Monster Hunter. The images show off Milla Jovovich as Captain Natalie Artemis and Tony Jaa as The Hunter. Both are wielding their awesome (and video game-accurate) weapons.

Written by Anderson, the movie follows a group of U.N. commandos (led by Jovovich) who fall through a wormhole and into a dimension full of giant, snarling, and hungry monsters. Working with a mysterious nomad (Jaa), they'll try to survive and find a way back home.

Credit: Sony Pictures

Credit: Sony Pictures

Hopefully, this means the first trailer is coming soon.

Diego Boneta, Meagan Good, T.I., and Ron Perlman co-star in the sci-fi project.

Monster Hunter hits theaters Friday, Sep. 4.

With odds being good that Lucifer will return for a sixth season on Netflix, TVLine (which first broke the news of Season 6 earlier this month) brings us some fresh intel on how many episodes we can expect from the unexpected installment.

"Negotiations between Warner Bros. Television and Netflix continue and both sides appear optimistic that a renewal deal will come to fruition. Length-wise, I’m hearing the bonus season would likely consist of between 10 and 13 episodes," Michael Ausiello wrote during a Q&A with television fans.

Credit: Netflix

Three weeks ago, the show's writers' room wrapped up its scripts for the fifth and (or so they thought) final season. Consisting of two parts, Season 5 is expected to premiere later this year.

In the official red band trailer for Shudder's Blood Quantum, the Indigenous (and immune) inhabitants of the Mi’gmaq Red Crow reservation in Canada must defend themselves against a horde of undead white people.

The main story follows Traylor, a tribal sheriff, who "must protect his son’s pregnant girlfriend, apocalyptic refugees, and reserve riffraff from the hordes of walking white corpses," reads the official synopsis.

Watch below:

Video of Blood Quantum - Official Red Band Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Written and directed by Mi'gmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, the film features a Native American cast of Michael Greyeyes (the Fear The Walking Dead alum plays Traylor), Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (On the Farm), and Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant).

"The script’s initially intriguing leap to a post-zombie-apocalypse scenario soon turns out to have stranded us in all-too-familiar The Walking Dead terrain," Variety's Dennis Harvey wrote in his review from last fall. "While the characters here are interesting (as well as nicely played) enough, there’s no time to develop the kind of long-term investment in them that sustains that series."

/FILM's Meredith Borders praised the social and historical subtext in her own review, writing:

"Like the best of zombie cinema, Blood Quantum is deeply steeped in sociopolitical conversations. It’s got a lot to say about colonialism and Indigenous erasure, but it never forgets, in these larger discussions, to focus on the more intimate concerns of character."

Blood Quantum opens in Canadian theaters Friday, March 27.

It will enjoy a limited theatrical run in the U.S. sometime this spring before hitting Shudder.