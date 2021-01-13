WIRE Buzz: Moon Knight casts 'key role'; Zoey Deutch fetches 'The Hound'; and Jeremy Davies picks up 'The Black Phone'

Praise Khonshu! The live-action Moon Knight series coming to Disney+ has officially found its second cast member.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, May Calamawy (known for playing Dena Hassan on Hulu's Ramy) will appear alongside Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector in "a key role," although it's anyone's guess what role she'll be playing. If we had to guess, we'd say the actress may have been tapped to portray Marlene Alraune, a character with a strong connection to Spector's origin story (in which the mercenary-for-hire is left for dead and revived by an Egyptian moon deity). The two were also romantically-linked in the comics, with Marlene proving herself to be an invaluable ally.

Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

The Marvel Studios-produced show hopes to kick off production in Budapest this March, but that could, of course, change with so much in flux amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohamed Diab and the filmmaking duo of Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson are all attached as directors. Jeremy Slater is showrunning.

Zoey Deutch is about to "ruff" it for her next big screen role.

According to Deadline, the Zombieland: Double Tap star has boarded Searchlight Pictures' The Hound, a werewolf-adjacent story about a shy dog groomer who begins to struggle with bodily changes and dark cravings after she's bitten by a mysterious stray. Lisa Duva (known for penning several shorts) is writing the screenplay. Duva was personally hired by Deutch after the actress came across an earlier draft of the script on the "Purple List" (NYU's answer to the Black List).

Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

No other details have been revealed at this time, but we are curious if the movie will be a comedy (à la Teen Wolf), a dark comedy (à la An American Werewolf in London), or a straight-up horror flick (à la The Howling or The Hunger).

Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone has dialed up its very first cast member.

Blumhouse announced Wednesday afternoon that Jeremy Davies (a veteran of genre shows like Lost and Constantine) will star in the feature based on Joe Hill's short story of the same name. Derrickson, who is also sitting in the director's chair, co-wrote the script with his usual creative partner, C. Robert Cargill. Both writers are producing the film alongside Jason Blum, while Hill (the son of Stephen King) takes on the role of executive producer.

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Right now, it's unclear what character Davies will play in the intimate story about John Finney, a young man who finds himself the captive of a notorious child murderer. He's imprisoned in a sparsely furnished basement that only contains a toilet and an old fashioned telephone. Things take a turn for the spooky when the phone starts to ring.

Blumhouse currently house a first-look deal with Derrickson and Cargill's production company, Crooked Highway.