WIRE Buzz: Mr. Mercedes S3 trailer drives online; Invader Zim trailer; more

In today's WIRE Buzz, we've got two high-profile trailers for Mr. Mercedes Season 3 and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. Then, we continue to honor the late great Stan Lee along with two other creatives that changed pop culture forever.

The first trailer for Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes on AT&T Audience Network is here and while Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway) may be dead, his spirit lives on in a big way. Using Finders Keepers — the second installment in Stephen King's Bill Hodges trilogy — as its main source of inspiration, the new season deals with the homicide of famed author, John Rothstein (played by Bruce Dern) at the hands of insane fan, Pete Saubers. Rothstein's safe, which contained oodles of cash and unpublished manuscripts, is looted and ends up in the hands of teenager Pete Saubers. As such, it's up to Hodges (Brendan Gleeson), Holly Gibney (Justin Lupe), and Jerome Robinson (Jharrel Jerome) to track down Rothstein's killer as well as his cache of valuable items that are worth millions.

Meanwhile, Lou Linklatter (Breeda Wool) is standing trial for the murder of Hartsfield, her mind haunted by the late automotive murderer. Throw Stranger Things' Brett Gelman into the mix as lawyer Roland Finkelstein and baby, you got quite a stew going.

Check out the trailer (expertly set to "Finders Keepers" by Chairmen of the Board) below:

Season 3 of the series premieres Tuesday, Sep. 10.

DOOOOOOOOOOM! Ahead of its Netflix debut, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus finally has an official trailer, and it's just as insane as the original series, which lasted for two seasons on Nickelodeon in the early 2000s. Zim (Richard Horvitz) makes his return, Dib (Andy Berman) gets jacked, and GIR (Rikki Simmons) wants to roll around in a million pizzas. Yeah, it's like we never left this zany sci-fi world of absurdities!

Melissa Fahn (Gaz), Rodger Bumpass (Professor Membrane), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red), Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple), and even Justin Roiland (Foodio 3000) lend their voice talents to the film.

Check out the new trailer below:

Recently speaking with SYFY WIRE, series creator (and the movie's co-writer and co-director), Jhonen Vasquez, talked about how the project is not meant to cash in on fans' nostalgia for the short-lived cartoon.

"I definitely go in with this wary attitude that someone is taking advantage of an audience," he said. "Taking advantage of, 'Hey, remember this thing? Here's a thing that isn't that thing, but it's wearing that same skin on its face.' It's just where my brain is; it's just how I work. This stuff really comes from the same place as that old stuff. It wasn't me trying to recapture it. This is just the stuff that I think is funny... It was a lot like the kind of stuff that I loved growing up and I still do. And the kind of stuff that I love doesn't always try to make everybody happy."

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus premieres on Netflix tomorrow, August 16.

Despite his death more than half a year ago, the great Stan "The Man" Lee is still being honored for his indelible contributions to the world of comics and pop culture. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lee will be posthumously inducted into the Visual Effects Society Hall of Fame alongside Stanley Kubrick and Walt Disney. Together, all three form a triumvirate of creativity and innovation the world may never see again.

"Our VES honorees represent a group of exceptional artists, innovators and professionals who have had a profound impact on the field of visual effects,” VES board chair Mike Chambers said in a statement run by THR. “We are proud to recognize those who helped shape our shared legacy and continue to inspire future generations of VFX practitioners.”

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Keith Hamshere/Getty Images & Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

In addition, VFX vet Susan Thurmond O’Neal (Titanic, The Core) will receive the Founders Award, while VFX supervisor/USC professor Michael Fink (War Games, Batman Returns) will be honored with a VES lifetime membership.