WIRE Buzz: Mystery Science Theater shuts down at Netflix; Pixar's Onward gets a new trailer

Fans of Mystery Science Theater 3000 are not going to be very pleased, as Netflix has decided to shut down the revival of the beloved cult classic after two seasons.

TVLine reported the news (via a tweet from revival host Jonah Ray) on late Tuesday evening. Ray made light of the situation, and referenced several shows that have gotten the Netflix axe of late.

As he wrote in his tweet, "So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts).”

Ray also noted in further tweets that hope isn't completely lost — the show will be shopped around to other services. “We don’t know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive,” he wrote. “Whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true.”

The new series was a revival of the classic show where creator Joel Hodgson (and then Michael J. Nelson) played a captive forced to watch films of...dubious quality...while mad scientists did experiments on them. Patton Oswalt and Felicia Day also appeared in the revival, which was brought back partially thanks to a 2017 kickstarter campaign.

"Lose a Netflix revival, gain a UK trailer for a new Pixar movie," as the old saying goes. Pixar's upcoming fantasy, Onward, starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss has received a new trailer from the United Kingdom, and it should get Pixar fans excited about the new film.

In a suburban fantasy world, the elven Lightfoot brothers (Holland and Pratt) will embark on a quest to find what little magic may still be left in the world. The film will be directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae.

Take a look at the new trailer right here:

Video of ONWARD | NEW Trailer November 2019 - Chris Pratt &amp; Tom Holland | Official Disney Pixar UK

Onward will make a magical debut in cinemas in March of 2020.

The latest Terminator film, Terminator: Dark Fate, marked the return of Linda Hamilton to the franchise. But it also boasted the return of another star from the series.

Edward Furlong, who starred as a young John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, made a brief CGI-enhanced cameo in Terminator: Dark Fate. And the actor is a bit bummed that his character gets killed off by a T-800, since he is quite game for doing more.

“I shot for one day. And, yeah, we did some CGI. They paid me,” Furlong tells YouTuber Alex Leyba. “It kind of bums me out because I’d love to do a whole one and make a s**t-ton of money. I would love to do more, but we’ll see what happens.”

Check out the whole interview below.

Video of Edward Furlong On The John Connor Scene In Terminator Dark Fate | My 1st Interview

Considering the film underperformed at the box office, it’s questionable that there will be more in this series at all. Then again, the previous film, Terminator: Genisys, flopped, and yet here we are. So, who knows? These Terminators are indeed relentless. As Furlong said, we’ll see what happens.