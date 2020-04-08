WIRE Buzz: 'My Spy' goes to Prime; Cursed Films receives an Omen; Impulse free to watch

Similar to what Disney is doing with Artemis Fowl, STX Entertainment is skipping a theatrical rollout for its Dave Bautista espionage comedy, My Spy. Instead, the film, which was going to hit North American theaters on April 17, will now make its domestic debut on Amazon Prime, Variety confirms.

Helmed by Peter Segal (Get Smart, Grudge Match), the movie tells the story of a hardened secret agent (Bautista) who is forced to teach a little girl (Chloe Coleman) the art of spycraft after she blows his cover. Rather than risk being removed from field duty, the agent submits to her every whim.

The project's screenplay was written by Red vets Jon and Erich Hoeber.

With all major theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense for studios to start offloading certain films (especially ones that probably would have flopped with critics and at the box office) onto high-profile streaming services to fill the release gap during quarantine times.

It's all for you, Damien! In a new clip from Shudder's Cursed Films docuseries (via /FILM), director Richard Donner talks about the wariness over making The Omen in the late 1970s.

Since the classic horror flick deals with the spawn of Satan, Donner was made aware of the concern that the actual Antichrist would do all it could to try and stop the picture from being made. Indeed, some spooky things did happen to cast member Gregory Peck and screenwriter David Seltzer.

The Omen proved to be a momentous achievement in the history of cinematic horror and led to three direct sequels, a modern remake, and a television show.

Check out SYFY WIRE's exclusive look at Cursed Films' very first episode about The Exorcist right here. The Omen episode debuts on Shudder tomorrow, Saturday, April 9.

As many other entertainment companies are doing right now, YouTube is making some of its original content available for no charge. Per Deadline, the Google-owned video site has launched a "#StayAtHome initiative," one that encourages people to stay home during the pandemic.

Step Up: High Water, Me and My Grandma, Impulse, Foursome, Escape the Night, Sideswiped, Matpat’s Game Lab, Overthinking with Kat & June, Re:Set, and The Fake Show are some of the YouTube Original series you can now watch for free.

Video of Impulse Season 2 Official Trailer Impulse on YouTube

Sherwood is kicking off a number of free-to-stream kids' shows as well. We Are Savvy (April 13), Hyperlinked (May 4), Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force (June 1) and Kings of Atlantis (June 29) will follow in the days and months ahead.