WIRE Buzz: NAACP Image Award nominees; Disney+ conjures Godmothered cast; more

This year's NAACP Image Awards are packed with genre contenders — from Regina King (the Watchmen star is up for Entertainer of the Year), to Us (Jordan Peele's clone-based horror flick is vying for Outstanding Motion Picture).

Speaking of Us, the movie has been nominated for an impressive eight awards, including Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Peele); Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Peele again); Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture (Lupita Nyong'o); Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture (Winston Duke); and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture (Shahadi Wright Joseph).

HBO's Watchmen will try and slide like Lube Man towards the coveted statues for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series (King), and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series ("This Extraordinary Being").

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

Disney+ has begun to build up its magical cast for Godmothered, a comedy film about an inexperienced fairy godmother, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Jillian Bell (Green Eggs and Ham) will play the novice spell-caster, who "ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored. What she discovers is that the girl has now become a grown woman [played by Isla Fisher] in need of something very different than a 'Prince Charming.'"

This initial description gives off some serious Enchanted vibes, as the Mouse House attempts to subvert the very fantasy and princess cliches it helped create in the first place. Sharon McGuire (Bridget Jones) is directing Godmothered from a screenplay written by Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack.

Disney's most famous fairy godmother is, of course, the one from 1950's Cinderella. The animated character was voiced by Verna Felton.

Both Marvel and DC dominated comic book sales in 2019, according to a breakdown report from Diamond Comics Distributors.

Via THR, "Marvel Entertainment was the top comics publisher of 2019 with a 40.2 percent dollar market share and a 44.72 unit share for the year, with seven of the top 10 periodical releases."

Jonathan Hickman and Lenil Yu’s X-Men #1 was a particularly good seller, becoming "the publisher’s highest-ordered issue of 2019, which is the third-most highly ordered periodical of the year overall."

As for DC (whose Diamond Comics info SYFY WIRE was able to confirm independently), Detective Comics #1000 nabbed the title of "Best-Selling Comic Book of 2019." This marked a second annual win for the publisher, which also topped the charts in 2018 after the release of Action Comics #1000.

“These rankings demonstrate how Batman [who celebrated his 80th birthday last year] continues to be an important part of our publishing success, in comic books, original graphic novels and collected editions,” DC Publisher Dan DiDio said in a statement. “I’m incredibly happy to see how enthusiastically fans responded to Detective Comics #1000, especially during Batman’s 80th anniversary and to be the best-selling comic book two years in a row is a fantastic achievement.”

DC also fared well when it came to sales of graphic novels and trade paperbacks. Thanks to HBO's Watchmen series, the original, '80s-era graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons saw a huge rise in popularity once again.

Mister Miracle by Tom King and Mitch Gerads; Sean Gordon Murphy’s Batman: White Knight; Moore and Brian Bolland’s Batman: The Killing Joke; and Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo’s Batman: Damned hardcover took spots on the best-selling list of graphic novels and TPBs as well.