WIRE Buzz: Jordan Peele's 'Us' clones win at NAACP Awards; Pixar summons Onward clip; more

Lupita Nyong'o's tour-de-force of a performance as Red in Jordan Peele's Us was completely snubbed by the Oscars, but the actress got the recognition she very much deserved at the NAACP Image Awards last night. Nyong'o (Little Monsters, Star Wars) came away from the annual ceremony with a statue for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Unfortunately, it was one of the few genre wins of the evening. Us was up for seven awards (including Best Director and Best Picture) but only came away victorious in one category.

Credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse Productions

Jon Favreau's photorealistic remake of 1994's The Lion King pounced on two wins, for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (James Earl Jones, who returned to voice Mufasa) and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album (Beyoncé w/Various Artists).

HBO's Watchmen was up for three awards (Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series) but didn't win anything.

For the full list of this year's winners, click here.

Get even more excited for Pixar's Onward with a magical new clip that expands on one of the funniest scenes from the trailers.

Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) Lightfoot attempt to enlarge their van's gas supply with a wizard's staff. Lacking proper confidence and attention, Ian accidentally shrinks his older brother.

Watch below:

Directed and co-written by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University), the new film takes place in a fantasy world where cliched tropes are turned upside down. For instance, magic is pretty much forgotten and unicorns go from majestic beasts to raccoon-like trash-eaters. In this D&D-inspired reality, the Lightfoot siblings set off on a classic quest to try and revive their late father.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) voices the brothers' mom, Laurel. Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water) lends her pipes to the Manticore, a former adventurer turned chain restaurant owner.

Onward opens in theaters everywhere Friday, March 6. See what critics are saying here.

In November of 2019, we reported that Joe Manganiello (Justice League) had been cast in Archenemy, a different kind of superhero movie in which he would play "Max Fist," a crime fighter from another dimension, who claims to have lost his powers upon entering our reality.

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now have our first look at Manganiello in the intriguing genre movie. In the story from writer/director Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn't Real), Max teams up with a teenager named Hamster (the only person to believe Fist's story) to take down a crime lord known simply as "The Manager" (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton).

Amy Seimetz (Pet Sematary) will portray Max's archnemesis from their home dimension.

Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman, Stacy Jorgensen, and Babacar Diene are all producing the film. Egypt Mortimer conceived the story with Lucas Passmore.