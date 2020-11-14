WIRE Buzz: Netflix cancels The Order; The Venture Bros may have a new home; more

In this edition of WIRE Buzz, Netflix goes “Out of Order,” Harry and Dean may Venture into new territory, and Ezra Miller gets "Fantastically" creative for Justice League.

Continuing its pattern throughout 2020, Netflix has added another name to its list of canceled original programming. Showrunner Dennis Heaton sent a tweet Friday night announcing The Order will not continue with the third season. Netflix confirmed the cancellation to Variety.

The Order, which debuted in March of 2019 and consisted of 20 episodes over its two seasons, featured college student Jack Morton. He joins The Hermetic Order of the Black Rose, a secret society that practices magic. He also learns of an ongoing battle between those who practice magic and werewolves. The show starred Jake Manley, Sarah, Grey, and Matt Frewer.

This past September, it was announced Adult Swim canceled the Venture Bros. The series, a parody of the Hanna-Barbera classic Johnny Quest, followed the hilarious adventures of brothers Harry and Dean Venture, their father Dr. Thaddeus “Rusty” Venture, and bodyguard Brock Sampson. The series spanned close to 17 years, with 7 seasons and 81 episodes.

However fleeting, there is a chance the Venture Bros. may resurrect yet again. The AV Club reported a November 12 tweet from HBO Max head Andy Forssell, where he lets fans know they are listening.

We won’t expect season eight anytime soon, but fans can keep hope alive.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Whether it's on the CW or HBO Max, The Flash seems to always have to deal with Zoom. CinemaBlend reported a creative way Zack Snyder was able to get some pick-up shots of Ezra Miller for the upcoming four-episode release of Justice League. Snyder and Miller were unable to work in person due to Covid-19 restrictions. Miller is currently in London filming Fantastic Beasts 3. In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder said he sent Miller and the Fantastic Beasts crew pictures of what he needed, and they actually built a small set. Zack was able to oversee everything via his iPad and directed the scenes from Los Angeles, where the rest of Justice League is being completed. Snyder's vision of Justice League will premiere in 2021.