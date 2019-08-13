WIRE Buzz: Netflix drops mesmerizing Dark Crystal trailer, lands Reese Witherspoon sci-fi pic; more

We’ve got another action-packed and awe-inspiring trailer for the upcoming Dark Crystal series, a long-awaited revivial hitting Netflix this year.

In the new trailer for Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a prequel to the original 1982 film, viewers are given more glimpses of the mythical land of Thra and all its wonders. We’re privy to more sweeping vistas, creatures and action sequences this time around. Similar to the teaser released in May, the trailer makes the upcoming series look simply stunning.

Check out the mesmerizing trailer below and tell us you’re not awed.

Video of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance | Trailer | Netflix

The voice acting talent brought in for the show is also top-shelf, as it includes Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Natalie Dormer, Harvey Fierstein, Alicia Vikander, Mark Strong, Toby Jones, Jason Isaacs, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, and Hannah John-Kamen, among others.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres Aug. 30 on Netflix. We seriously cannot wait.

Netflix has won the rights to the sci-fi film Pyros following a bidding war for the flick. Per Deadline, which first broke the news, the streaming giant won the film after six studios, including Sony Pictures, sought after this project.

Reese Witherspoon will star and produce the film, along with Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg.

Based on Thomas Pierce's short story Tardy Man, the film follows a group of augmented people who wear fireproof suits fused to their spines that recover objects for rich folks whose houses are burning. These people are strictly forbidden from doing anything else — including saving people. Of course, one of these augmented individuals breaks this rule, which kicks off the film’s story.

Pierce will write the script based on his short story that was first published by The New Yorker last year. It is the second short story of his to be optioned into a feature film, the other being Chairman Spaceman, which Kinberg is also producing.

(Via Deadline)

Three years after the last issue of Pretty Deadly, Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Ríos’ Eisner Award-nominated comic book series returns this September with Pretty Deadly Volume 3: The Rat. And they even made an ole-timey silent film-style trailer for it, to tie in with the story’s 1933 Hollywood setting!

Starting next month, the five-issue series from Image Comics takes the saga about a race of immortal beings to 1930s Hollywood, where Deathface Ginny gets recruited to investigate the apparent suicide a young filmmaker Clara Fields.

Volume One of Pretty Deadly debuted in 2013 as a five-issue Western. It then became a World War I drama for its second volume in 2016. The Rat marks the midway point for the Pretty Deadly series, with Volumes four and five already in the planning stages.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of PREMIERE: PRETTY DEADLY THE RAT TRAILER!! Coming September 2019!!

The first issue of Pretty Deadly Volume 3: The Rat is available beginning Sept. 4.

Finally, Crunchyroll Games has launched RWBY: Crystal Match, a free match-three style jewelled puzzle game for mobile phones. The game is based on the series RWBY Chibi and features the characters Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang.

RWBY: Crystal Match includes nearly 1000 levels and eight different characters with powers to destroy each obstacle. Players can also customize the characters with seven interchangeable outfits.

Video of RWBY: Crystal Match

RWBY: Crystal Match is available for download on both iPhone and Android mobile devices.