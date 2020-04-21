WIRE Buzz: Millie Bobby Brown is Enola Holmes for Netflix; One Punch Man movie; more

The little sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes will make her cinematic debut on Netflix. The streamer announced today that it had picked up the global rights (excluding China) to Enola Holmes, a YA mystery film directed by Killing Eve and Fleabag alum Harry Bradbeer.

Based on the popular novels by Nancy Springer, the movie stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as a young and gifted sleuth living in the shadow of her two famous siblings (Sherlock is played by Henry Cavill and Mycroft comes courtesy of Sam Claflin).

When her mother goes missing on her 16th birthday, Enola defies her older brothers and embarks on an epic adventure in Victorian London. All too soon, she's "caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history," reads the official synopsis.

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic & Puffin Books

Speaking with SYFY WIRE earlier this year, composer Steve Pemberton teased the movie as being "very British and it’s kind of got the sort of magic of Harry Potter in a way."

Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, and Helena Bonham Carter co-star in the project, which doesn't have a release date yet.

Sony will soon be able to kill us all with just single blow because Variety reports that the studio is developing a One Punch Man movie with Venom screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

The project will adapt the popular manga of the same name. Created by the Japanese artist known as "ONE" for a web comic in 2009, the property has exponentially grown in the years since.

Nominated for Eisner and Harvey Awards, the manga (drawn by ONE and Yusuke Murata) also spawned an anime TV series, a mobile game, and a video game. Blending action with absurdist humor, One Punch Man follows Saitama, a hero who (as the title suggests) can defeat any foe with one punch.

Credit: Viz Media

Avi and Ari Arad are producing the film translation via their Arad Productions banner.

Rosenberg and Pinkner have a profitable track record with Sony thanks to their writing efforts not just on Venom, but on Jake Kasdan's two Jumanji reboot movies, Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, as well. In addition, they're helping bring Cowboy Bebop (another beloved anime) into the live-action space on Netflix as writers and executive producers.

In a recent blog post, Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria offered an update on The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Sponge on the Run.

The Nickelodeon film (it's the third big screen outing for Bikini Bottom and the first to be rendered in 3D animation) was scheduled to hit theaters in late May, but got pushed to July 31 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As of last week, though, it had a new release date of August 7.

According to Soria, the project is currently being finished by remote-working teams in Montreal and Los Angeles. With the animation finished, they're simply focusing on lighting and compositing. At the same time, Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro are collaborating on the music.

"The shining light in all this madness is the character of SpongeBob," Soria wrote. "His optimism, comedy, and heartwarming nature are truly a great inspiration for us as we navigate this new way of life."

Video of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Helmed by Tim Hill (a long-time SpongeBob writer), Sponge on The Run finds everyone's favorite porous fry cook (voiced by Tom Kenny) setting out on a quest to find his missing snail, Gary (also Kenny). As always, he'll have some help from his best friend, Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke).

"What I love about working on this movie is that we’re really making it a love letter to [the late] SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg," Soria continued. "We’re also remaining true to the spirit of SpongeBob. We’re making sure that it has the level of comedy to which Steve was always committed, and even more so now knowing that we need to laugh together."

Aside from the usual voice cast, the film features some surprise cameos by Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts.