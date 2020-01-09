WIRE Buzz: Nicholas Hoult joins Mission: Impossible films; Massive Harry Potter store to open in NYC

Cue that theme song with the odd 5/4 time signature; Christopher McQuarrie has revealed the latest actor to join his upcoming Mission: Impossible films. The writer/director has revealed via his Instagram page that Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class) will appear in both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hoult will be playing the villain.

“Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?,” McQuarrie wrote next to a headshot of Hoult on Instagram...

...to which Hoult replied on his page: “Love to. Though why stop at a little? @christophermcquarrie #MI78”

News of Hoult accepting his mission follows McQuarrie’s announcement last month that Shea Whigham (Joker, Kong: Skull Island) was on board to appear in the next two Mission: Impossible films.

Tom Cruise will once again reprise the role of Ethan Hunt in the new installments of the international action-adventure films and will be joined in both films by Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America: The First Avenger) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

The next Mission: Impossible film hits theaters July 23, 2021, while the eighth installment is slated to be released Aug. 5, 2022.

As if New York wasn’t weird enough, the Wizarding World is coming to The Big Apple with the opening of the world's first official Harry Potter store. Although fans of the world created by author J.K. Rowling have been able to abandon their muggle life by entering the Wizarding World at Universal Studios theme parks, Warner Bros. has announced that it will open Harry Potter New York, the first official flagship store based on the beloved property.

Concept art for Harry Potter New York (courtesy of Warner Bros.)

This summer, the three-story, 20,000-square-foot store will open next to the Flatiron building at 935 Broadway in New York. (Get it? It’s opposite 935 Broadway, because the path to the train to Hogwarts is on Platform 9¾? Very clever, Warner Bros.) It will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world, with everything from personalized robes and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans to a range of house wands.

Harry Potter New York will be part of an expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences that include Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Platform 9 ¾ retail shops.

The studio will announce more details later this year.