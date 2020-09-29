WIRE Buzz: No Time to Die spies podcast; Sandman awakens filming; and Disney+ GroupWatch

Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time to Die is getting an official podcast, which launches tomorrow (Wednesday, Sep. 30) on all major platforms. Somethin’ Else produces in conjunction with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, Universal Pictures International, United Artists Releasing and EON Productions.

Across the six-part series, listeners will get a sneak peek into the series' 25th installment via exclusive interviews with cast members like Craig, Rami Malek ("Safin"), Léa Seydoux ("Dr. Madeleine Swann"), Lashana Lynch ("Nomi"), Jeffrey Wright ("Felix Leiter"), Naomie Harris ("Eve Moneypenny), Ana de Armas ("Paloma"), Rory Kinnear ("Bill Tanner"), Billy Magnussen ("Logan Ash). Writer-director Cary Joji Fukunaga; producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli; musical collaborators Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; and several members of the casting and special effects crew also take part.

"Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the James Bond legacy, from music to gadgets and costumes to cars. The podcast series will also reveal how the amazing locations are chosen and spectacular stunts are created," reads the release. The episode titles are as follows: "Bond in Context," "Bond Around the World," "A Name to Die For: Allies and Enemies of Bond," "The Craft of Bond," "Clothes, Tech and Cars," and "Being 007."

In addition, fans will get to hear some of Hans Zimmer's original score for the movie, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. No Time to Die is slated to arrive in U.S. theaters Friday, Nov. 20.

Netflix's live-action Sandman TV series is finally snapping awake.

According to a tweet from creator Neil Gaiman, the show will kick off its shoot in three weeks' time ("lockdowns permitting," of course). The social post also included a tiny snippet of what can only be the pilot script. The excerpt concurrently takes place in "The Space Between Universes," as well at Fawney Rig, the estate of Roderick Burgess. The demonologist actually kicks off the story in the original Vertigo comics (co-created with Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg) when he captures Morpheus, the lord of dreams. After years of captivity, Morpheus breaks free and sets out to regain his kingdom.

Check it out:

A few weeks ago, Gaiman discussed his involvement with the project. While he's not showrunning like he did for Amazon's Good Omens adaptation, he is still heavily involved as an executive producer when it comes to scripts and casting. For instance, he co-wrote the pilot episode with David S. Goyer.

"I'm an executive producer, but am really involved and working a lot," he said. "American Gods [on Starz] always wound up, for whatever reasons, with me at arm's length — often wanting to be more involved and giving notes and things, but not actually in the trenches. Pretty much off to one side with other people making it and me going, 'Well, yes' or me going, 'You know, I wouldn't have done it like that.' Sandman is not that."

Allan Heinberg serves as showrunner. No cast has been announced yet.

After some recent testing throughout the U.S., Disney+ has gone live with its GroupWatch feature, Gizmodo confirmed this morning. Now, subscribers can invite up to six friends while streaming any show or film. Unlike with other party modes, any participant apparently has the ability to "pause, reward, or fast forward the shared stream for the entire party rather than limiting those permissions to a single user."

This feature (available across desktop, mobile, and smart TVs) does not extend to Premier Access titles (like Mulan) unless all parties have paid for them. A rep for the service also confirmed to Gizmodo that while a chat function is not available at this time, the platform is exploring one for the near future.

Lastly, GroupWatch, which can be disabled by any account admin, is not accessible on Kids profiles.