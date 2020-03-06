WIRE Buzz: No Time to Die delay loss; The Flash promotes 'Allegra' to regular; TurboGrafx-16

Earlier this week, MGM and Eon Productions decided to delay the release of No Time to Die by seven months, so as to wait for the coronavirus pandemic to subside. Instead of hitting theaters on April 10, the 25th James Bond movie will now debut in American venues on Nov. 25.

This strategy doesn't come without financial consequences. Per The Hollywood Reporter, MGM is projected to lose $30 - $50 million. It makes a lot of sense when you consider all the marketing the studio has already undertaken for the project, which marks Daniel Craig's final performance as MI6 super-spy 007. No Time to Die even got a 30-second Super Bowl spot, which cost the studio a reported $4.5 million. That's a sunk cost, but other promos can be rescheduled.

Video of NO TIME TO DIE Trailer

"MGM is scrambling to salvage ad buys it already had made for the coming four weeks and move them to the fall. So far, the studio’s partners have been accommodating," writes THR.

Nevertheless, $30-50 million looks like peanuts when compared to the estimated $300 million loss MGM was expecting as theaters across the world close their doors in an effort to prevent a further spread of the virus. With the issue hopefully dealt with by late November, No Time to Die can get back on track of making a "likely" $1 billion at the global box office.

Craig is hosting SNL this weekend, so expect a comedic acknowledgement of the shocking postponement.

Kayla Compton, the actress known for playing Allegra Garcia on The Flash, has been promoted to a regular player for Season 7 of The CW's Arrowverse series, Deadline confirmed this week.

A journalist who refuses to be defined by her criminal record, Garcia has been a recurring ally to Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). She has the superhuman ability of tapping into and harnessing the power of the electromagnetic spectrum.

News of Compton's promotion comes just two days after Brandon McKnight, who plays the character of Chester P. Runk, was also upped to a regular. This is the first series regular role for Compton, who previously appeared on shows like HBO's Entourage, ABC's Mistresses, and TNT's Perception.

Video of The Flash - &quot;A Flash of the Lightning&quot; Exclusive Clip

The Flash was renewed for a seventh season back in January.

The show is still in the middle of airing its sixth season. Episode 14—"Death of the Speed Force"—premieres on The CW this coming Tuesday, March 10.

Getting back to the subject of coronavirus-related delays, Konami has announced that it would be pushing off the release of its TurboGrafx-16 mini retro gaming console until further notice.

"Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," the company wrote in a release this week. "As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19, 2020, will be delayed until further notice."

"We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation," continues the statement. "We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the PC Engine Core Grafx mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing once confirmed."

The product, which is a shrunken down version of the company's 16-bit console from back in the day, was first revealed at E3 last summer. With HD compatibility, the TurboGrafx-16 mini will come pre-installed with over 50 classic titles like The Kung Fu and Bomberman ’94.