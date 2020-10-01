WIRE Buzz: Billie Eilish's 'No Time to Die' music video; Daryl-Carol spinoff is 'a road show'; Black movie

Eilish, Billie Eilish, just premiered the official music video for No Time to Die. At just 18-years-old, she's the youngest artist to ever write and record a title track for the long-running James Bond franchise. The song first debuted back in February, but everything came to a grinding halt when the film was pushed to November over coronavirus concerns in March.

Directed by Daniel Kleinman, the new video features Eilish singing the tragic ballad over some action-filled scenes between Bond (Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007) and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). We'll have to wait until the feature's theatrical rollout next month to see what the studio's cooked up for the trademark title sequence.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," Eilish said in a statement.

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives," added Finneas O'Connell, Eilish's brother and music producer. "There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Take a look:

"Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film," producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement.

In addition to Eilish's prodigy-like talent, 25th Bond outing actually has more history-making achievements. For example, it's the first Eon-produced movie to be directed by an American filmmaker: Maniac's Cary Joji Fukunaga. He also co-wrote the script with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.In addition, the movie features the first female 00-agent of color, Nomi, played by Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch.

"There are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none," said Fukunaga.

Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen co-star.

The story kicks off with James calling it quits with Swann, whom he rode off into the sunsent with at the end of Spectre. Retiring from active duty, 007 heads to a quite life in Jamaica — a locale that dates all the way back to Dr. No. James finally settles into a quiet existence when he's sought out by CIA agent Felix Leiter (Wright), who asks for his help in finding a kidnapped scientist (Dencik). Bond agrees for one more mission that puts him in the sights of the dastardly Safin (Malek), who's got a genocidal plan brewing.

No Time to Die arrives in domestic theaters Friday, Nov. 20. To help promote the impending release, MGM and Eon partnered with Somethin' Else for a six-part podcast series about the project. Here's what we learned from Episode 1.

Days after Angela Kang laid out the first broad strokes of the Daryl-Carol spinoff series coming to The Walking Dead Universe post-Season 11, we now have more details from an interview she did with Entertainment Weekly. In fact, pack your bags and rev that motorcyle engine because Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are hitting the asphalt.

"That show's going to feel hopefully a little tonally fresh. They're just in a different stage of their lives and it's more of a road show, which I think will be really fun," said Kang, who is serving as showrunner for the project, which has been in the works "for a long time."

Such a concept is a major deviation from the usual Walking Dead format, which likes to spend a lot of time in one location, exploring the politics and interpersonal relationships that might develop over time in a post-apocalyptic society. EW points out that this was sort of foreshadowed in the Season 10 premiere last October, in which Daryl and Carol have a short exchange about running away to a more nomadic life.

"I’m really excited to do more with Daryl and Carol," Kang added. "Those are two characters and two actors that I love writing for and working with, Norman and Melissa. So stuff to look forward to. In the meantime, we're just really focused on making the next 30 episodes we have yet to do — which is going to air for a couple of years — as great as they can be."

Two years after it was first announced, the film adaptation of BLACK is finally moving forward with Warner Bros. attached as distributor, reports Deadline. A script for the movie (produced by Jeff Robinov's Studio 8) already exists from Titans producer Bryan Edward Hill. The search for a director is currently taking place.

Based on the comic book series by Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3, the movie will take place in a world where only African Americans have superpowers. A young man named Kareem Jenkins discovers this secret when he's shot by police officers and survives. It's certainly a timely premise, one that reflects the last several months of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

"Part of the inspiration for BLACK came from my experiencing the lack of representation in comics publishing and how that directly relates to the scarceness of black characters,” Osajyefo said in a statement. "For most of comics’ history, white outcasts have been used as allegories for marginalized groups while claiming to reflect the world outside our window. BLACK strips away this veneer to juxtapose superpowers with race while allowing black people to see ourselves authentically in media and inviting wider audiences into parts of our experience. We’re excited to bring this story to everyone through film, and thankful to Studio 8 for believing in it."

"We became involved in the development of this story over a year ago,” added Robinov. "BLACK represents a new generation of storytellers and creators who can accurately tell black stories with the type of care the industry has lacked for decades. The thought-provoking concept caught our attention early on, and we’re proud to play a role in bringing this story to the screen.”

Since it was first published in 2016, BLACK (published by Black Mask Studios) has spawned an entire shared universe of different books.