WIRE Buzz: Craig says farewell to 007 as No Time to Die wraps; Ryan Murphy teases American Horror Story future; more

It wasn’t always easy — heck, it wasn’t always even injury-free. But filming on No Time to Die, the next James Bond movie and the final one to star Daniel Craig as Special Agent 007 in the suavest of all possible movie roles, has finally finished.

Craig and director Cary Fukunaga celebrated the new movie’s long, winding path toward theaters over the weekend, pausing to pose for one last shot from the set. The film’s official Instagram account posted the shot accompanied by a simple “That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25.” The “#Bond25” hashtag refers to the movie’s place in the long and storied James Bond franchise — it’s the 25th movie to feature Ian Fleming’s iconic British Secret Service agent.

Fukunaga also confirmed via a similar post on his own Instagram account that filming on No Time to Die had ended. It’s an encouraging sign for Bond fans, as the drama-fraught production endured a cavalcade of development hiccups — from original director Danny Boyle leaving the project over creative differences to Craig sustaining an on-set ankle injury that delayed filming by several weeks.

With all those issues now in the past, though, there’s little left to stand in the way of the movie’s release next spring. Starring Rami Malek as protagonist Safin, alongside Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, and franchise newcomers Jeffrey Wright and Ana de Armas, No Time to Die begins life in theaters when the movie debuts on April 8 of next year.

We’re smack in the middle of a deliciously scream-y 1980s slasher throwback as American Horror Story: 1984 continues to unfold at FX. But at a recent celebration of the series’ milestone 100th episode, creator Ryan Murphy hinted that the details-light next season — the show’s 10th — hopefully won’t be the last one.

Speaking with Variety, Murphy said he’s already got ideas about where he wants to take AHS next, and that whatever he decides for Season 10, he’s not ready for the creep-tastic anthology series to end — and he doesn’t think the fans are, either.

“The tenth is the last season that’s ordered but [writer / executive producer] John [Gray] and I said around Season 5, this is something that is so beloved that maybe it could keep on going,” said Murphy. “And now in its ninth season, in terms of worldwide … it’s one of the most popular shows in the world, so I will continue to have an appetite to do it as long as John wants to do it. So, we have been talking about should we end it? Or should we keep moving forward? But I hope we can move forward.”

Perennial AHS star Sarah Paulson, who’s sitting out the current 1984 storyline, also told Variety she’s definitely down to return to the series, so long as Murphy has a role for her to play in future seasons.

“I think the star of American Horror Story is American Horror Story itself. The show is the thing and I think you can get a whole different group of actors and people will still watch it,” she explained. “I think that’s the extraordinary thing that Ryan created, and I would love to be a part of it. One time, I said I’d like it be to vampires in space when I’m 99 and I hope the show is still going then.”

Hey, even if you live forever, you can’t get too much of a good thing, and while we wait for more from Murphy on what’s in store for Season 10 (and beyond), we’ll keep tuning in. American Horror Story: 1984 airs new episodes at 10 p.m. ET each Wednesday on FX.

Fans of Final Space, the quirky Adult Swim animated space opera from creator Olan Rogers, already are hopeful there'll be a third season (and maybe more) of tracking across the galaxy with astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his trusty alien sidekick Mooncake. But Rogers, who’s been teasing another mysterious animated series titled The Lion’s Blaze, appears to have finally sealed a TV deal for his other, all-new show.

Rogers updated fans on Instagram this weekend that he’s struck a deal for The Lion’s Blaze to show up somewhere on TV — though he didn’t reveal where. But to sweeten the intrigue while whetting our appetites, he did share the show’s logo, along with the cryptic tease that “[t]here will be bear pelts.”

Rogers’ self-confessed wish to stay with Final Space for at least six seasons doesn’t appear to conflict with his pulling double creative duty on The Lion’s Blaze. “My hope was to get something else going so I can keep working with all the amazing people from Final Space between seasons,” he wrote, signaling that he’s ready to multitask to make sure The Lion’s Blaze — apparently a real tear-jerker — can take its place in his expanding canon of offbeat animation.

With news this fresh, it’s not surprising that no release timeline has been announced yet for The Lion’s Blaze — but in the meantime, we’re vibing to Season 2 of Final Space at Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim and TBS ... with the hope that a third season will be announced soon.