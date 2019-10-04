WIRE Buzz: Noah Hawley spins up Doctor Doom rumor machine; Nick Kroll sets Big Mouth spinoff at Netflix; more

Do you hear that? That's the sound of the rumor mill spinning up. Director Noah Hawley (Legion) has been working for a while now to bring the people what they want, a Doctor Doom film as wonderful and wacky as the rest of his endeavors. A script for the Fantastic Four arch-nemesis has been in the works for over a year now and is said to be complete. Hawley provided an update on the status of the film in an interview with Uproxx promoting his debut feature film, Lucy in the Sky.

Here's what Hawley had to say about his recent conversation with Marvel Studio president, Kevin Feige:

"During my sit down with Kevin Feige, when he asked about the Doctor Doom movie, he said, “Are you still working on it?” And I said, “Should I still be working on it?” Hawley added, "I said, 'I assume you guys have a plan in a drawer somewhere for the Fantastic Four.' And he smiled a little bit, but would neither confirm nor deny. But yeah, I think it would be a great comic book movie certainly."

That clears it all up then, right? Please let this man make his Doctor Doom film. Everything we've learned about this movie leaves us wanting more. The antihero film, according to previous statements by Hawley, seeks to take on a sort of Cold War geopolitical bend. He's also hinted that he'd love if the film could be surrealistic or even a musical.

So, what's the reason for the delay? Well, the recent Fox-Disney merger threw a bit of a wrench in the timeline for getting the film to the screen. Then there was the whole Kevin Feige not calling Hawley back thing. We're happy to see that at least Feige and Hawley are speaking about how best to bring more experimental films to the MCU. It's hard to sort out precisely what any of this means, if anything. There could be alternate plans for the Fantastic Four beyond what our crystal ball can see. Hopefully, Noah Hawley's vision for Doctor Doom won't be well, you know...doomed.

Video of 7 Essential Doctor Doom Stories | SYFY WIRE

Nick Kroll is keeping seriously busy these days. With nearly three hilarious seasons of the Netflix animated series Big Mouth under his belt (and a signed deal for another three), the actor and creative team behind the popular series are getting another animated comedy called Human Resources.

Human Resources will be a workplace comedy starring monsters. We hope by "monster" they mean the hormone-fueled-mania-inducing-ones from Big Mouth. The Hollywood Reporter says the Netflix series will be developed by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. The show was announced during the Big Mouth panel at New York Comic-Con.

Vulture says Kroll told the crowd at NYCC, "We are incredibly excited to tell a lot of different kinds of stories, not just about puberty, but all the stories of life.”

There are few other details about this series at this time but anything that combines monsters, animation and the characteristic NSFW humor Kroll and company are known for, is a mark in the win column.

Video of Big Mouth: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix Netflix on YouTube

Andrea De Sica, the Italian director behind the foreign-language Netflix series Baby, is leading a new horror film based on the best selling novel Non Mi Uccidere (Don't Kill Me). The Gothic trilogy series comes from the late Italian author Chiara Palazzolo. The best way to describe Palazzolo's work would be one part love story, one part zombie story. The perfect match, obviously.

According to Variety, who first broke the news of the film, the novel centers on "a 19-year-old named Mirta, who, with her older lover, Robin, dies of a drug overdose. She then resuscitates alone to find out that in order to continue living, and cherishing the memory of Robin’s love, she must eat living humans."

The director tells Variety the film is more of a coming of age than horror. With the film, he hopes to target the teenage demographic he sought to target with Baby and the 2016 coming of age story Children of the Night. The 2016 film shows De Sica's skill for telling deeply unsettling stories about growing up. The film follows the story of a group of children at an orphanage plagued with an unknown illness. It turns out that mysterious illness plaguing the children is "being a vampire."

At this time, there is no word on the cast. We look forward to seeing how De Sica develops Uccidere. De Sica hopes to have the film ready in time for a Halloween 2020 release.