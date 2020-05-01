WIRE Buzz: Charlie Manx rides again in NOS4A2 S2 trailer; Netflix hallucinates Have A Good Trip; more

It's time to return to Christmasland in the new teaser trailer for Season 2 of NOS4A2. Sticking closer to the 2013 novel of the same name by Joe Hill, the upcoming batch of episodes are set to debut this summer. The plot finds Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) once again battling the vampiric Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) when the latter goes after her young son, Wayne.

Watching the trailer, you can glimpse scenes ripped straight from the book, like a decrepit Manx hooked up to life support, Manx coming back to life in a hospital morgue, and Vic becoming a destructive alcoholic upon realizing that her personal boogeyman is not dead after all.

Take a look below:

Video of NOS4A2: &#039;A Hero Rises&#039; Season 2 Trailer | Returns June 21

Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti will co-star in the second season.

In the gallery below, you can feast your eyes on some fresh key art and production stills:



Season 2 drives onto AMC Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. EST.

If you've ever wondered about the extent of celebrity drug abuse, Netflix has you covered with Have a Good Trip. Dropping in two weeks, the hallucinatory documentary features testimonials from actors, comedians, and musicians who share their strangest experiences with mind-altering substances.

Complete with animated interludes and old-school PSA parodies (hosted by Nick Offerman and Adam Scott), the film is sure to take viewers to a higher state of being without a single drop of illicit narcotics.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Have A Good Trip | Official Trailer | Netflix

Per the release, Have a Good Trip is all about shining a light on "the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens." It also answers questions like "Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?"

The documentary also features Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Rob Corddry, and more.

Directed by Donick Cary, Have a Good Trip drops [acid] on Netflix Monday, May 11.

It may not seem like it would be the case, but the coronavirus lockdown does indeed apply to the immortal agents of God and Satan — at least in the Good Omens universe.

Reuniting for a delightful audio short entitled Good Omens: Lockdown, Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprised their Amazon roles as Aziraphale and Crowley to give fans an update on what the angelic-demonic duo are up to during the pandemic.

When Aziraphale asks why Crowly isn't outside spreading more fear and discord, the "transcendentally bored" demon replies with "I know I ought to be making people's lives even worse, but everyone's so miserable cooped up right now anyway. I just don't have the heart for it."

Video of Good Omens: Lockdown

All of the clever and irreverent dialogue for GO: Lockdown is like a warm and familiar hug, as it was written by none other than Good Omens co-author and eventual showrunner Neil Gaiman.

This little project was also made to honor the 30th anniversary of the original novel (co-written by Terry Pratchett), which first was published on May 1, 1990.

The ensemble miniseries adaptation of the book premiered on Amazon Prime in late May of last year.