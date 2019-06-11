WIRE Buzz: Skybound-Universal developing Oblivion Song; Chip 'n' Dale reboot; more

A comic book movie from Robert Kirkman, more news from Disney+'s animated roster, and our first look at a highly-awaited anime reboot from Netflix. We've got it all and more in this latest roundup of genre news, sometimes known as a WIRE Buzz!

Skybound Entertainment has partnered with Universal to develop a feature film based on Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s sci-fi comic series, Oblivion Song. Sean O'Keefe (writer of Peter Berg's upcoming Wonderland) is penning the screenplay.

The comic itself takes place in Philadelphia, where, 10 year earlier, 300,000 people were lost in "Oblivion." After several attempts by the government to recover these people, the effort was given up by everyone except Nathan Cole. Risking his life day-after-day, Nathan ventures into "the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion" in the hopes of saving lives, but is there a chance he could be looking for something else? Is there a darker reason for the fact that he cannot resist the deadly call of Oblivion?

Kirkman is producing the film alongside David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst.

On the comic series, Annalisa Leoni is colorist, Rus Wooton is the letterer, and Sean Mackiewicz is the editor.

Further details on some of the animated programming coming to Disney+ was announced today at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

For example, a reboot of Chip 'n' Dale is on its way from Disney's animation team in London working alongside Xilam Animation in Paris. Season 1 will consist of 39, seven-minute episodes that feature the non-verbal hijinks of the two chipmunks in the big city.

"Combining a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives, Chip ‘n’ Dale is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice," reads the official press release.

We also got the official logo for Monsters at Work, the animated Monsters, Inc. sequel series that reunites Billy Crystal and John Goodman as voices of veteran scarers Mike Wazowski and James. P. "Sulley" Sullivan.

Despite the return of the major stars, the show will actually revolve around Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), a young mechanic who dreams of becoming a regular on the Laugh Floor. As you'll recall, Mike and Sulley discovered in the original movie that the laughter of a child was 10 times more powerful than their screams.

Kelly Marie, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler comprise the supporting cast.

In addition to Crystal and Goodman, John Ratzenberger (Yeti), Jennifer Tilly (Celia Mae), and Bob Peterson (Roze) will all be reprising their voice roles from the first movie and its prequel, Monsters University.

Disney+ goes live Nov. 12. There's no word on the Chip 'n' Dale reboot debut, but Monsters at Work is slated to arrive sometime next year.

We now have our first look at Netflix's Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, an animated reboot following the disastrous live-action movie adaptation with Scarlett Johansson. Character design for the upcoming series is being headed by Ilya Kuvshinow.

You can check out the first character artwork (courtesy of Variety) below:

"The series will be the first time the IP will be fully-animated in 3DCG. Kamiyama and Production I.G will team up with Aramaki and Sola Digital Arts, who have brought Japanese 3DCG animation to the world on work such as 2004’s Appleseed. The Netflix reboot also marks the first time that the franchise will have two directors shaping its execution," writes Variety.

2045 will premiere on Netflix in 2020.