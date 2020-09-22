WIRE Buzz: Netflix's Over the Moon trailer; Shudder passes 1M subscribers; and Cadaver

Over the Moon, a new animated musical coming to Netflix next month, just dropped its full trailer and looks to contain some Pixar-esque fun for the whole family. Steeped in Asian folklore, the film (directed by veteran Disney animator Glen Keane) is about Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), a young girl from China, who builds her own rocket ship to prove the existence of the moon godess Chang’e (Hamilton's Phillipa Soo).

Together with her pet rabbit and soon-to-be step-brother Chin (Robert G. Chiu), Fei Fei will embark on a lunar adventure full of magic, music, and fantastical creatures. One of those creatures is a moon-dog named Gobi (Ken Jeong in his second canine voiceover role after playing Dynomutt in Scoob!).

John Kahrs (Paperman) co-directed, with Keane, Janet Yang, Ruigang Li, Frank Zhu, and Thomas Hui serving as executive producers. The original songs were written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park. Steven Price (Gravity) composed the score.

Watch the official trailer below:

Video of OVER THE MOON | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix

"Working on this film and living it every second of every day these last couple years, it sinks into your DNA, into your thinking and views. The two major things that Fei Fei is living out is to embrace something new and being open to change. Both of those things are so big and can affect you in so many ways,” Keane said.

John Cho ("Dad"), Ruthie Ann Miles ("Mom"), Margaret Cho ("Auntie Ling"), Kimiko Glenn ("Auntie Mei"), Artt Butler ("Uncle"), and Sandra Oh ("Mrs. Zhong") co-star in the movie, which was written by the late Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give).

Credit: Netflix

"There has never been a time when this film has been more relevant, or perhaps when the world needed it more,” said producer Peilin Chou. “The themes of Over the Moon, which Audrey portrayed with passion and integrity, are all about opening your heart and learning to accept new things. It tells us that in challenging or difficult times, the answer to almost anything is always love."

Over the Moon will shoot for the stars when it lands on Netflix Friday, Oct. 23.

Shudder, the AMC-owned streaming service that focuses on horror-related content, has surpassed 1 million subscribers, the subscription platform confirmed this morning.

The service reportedly brought in a large number of viewers last fall with the premiere of Greg Nicotero's Creepshow reboot (two more seasons are on the way). Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Shudder continued to grow in mid-to-late 2020 with the addition of more original shows and films like Cursed Films, The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Blood Quantum, The Room, Z, The Beach House, and Host. In particular, Host was filmed in 12 weeks during quarantine.

Credit: Shudder.com

"The addition of original series and movies turbocharged our growth and turned Shudder into a must-have service for anyone interested in great horror, thriller or supernatural entertainment," Miguel Penella, AMC Networks SVOD President, said in a statement. "Our relentless focus on quality programming, innovative content and finding the best up-and-coming creators has enabled Shudder to break out in the crowded world of subscription services. Shudder’s success comes as our other targeted SVOD services — Acorn TV, Sundance Now and UMC — continue their strong subscriber growth momentum by super-serving passionate fans with the content they love the most."

At the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Shudder offered a free promotion for 30 days in an effort to keep people indoors. That may have helped bring in new subscribers. AMC Networks expects to reach 3.5-4 million patrons on its SVOD platforms by the end of 2020.

Netflix takes the idea of Speak No More to a creepy new stratosphere with the first trailer for Cadaver. Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, the Norwegian-language film follows a family — Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) — living on the edge of survival. Just as they're about to starve to death, they're invited to attend a theater play (hot meal included) at a local hotel run by Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr).

The guests are given masks (anyone else reminded of that Twilight Zone episode?) to help distinguish them from the actors, but things start to get errie when audience members start to go missing. "The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: Something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel," reads the official synopsis.

Video of Cadaver | Official Trailer | Netflix

Written and directed by Jarand Herdal, the project co-stars Maria Grazia Di Meo ("Kathrine"), Trine Wiggen ("Rakel"), Jonathan Rodriguez ("David"), Stig Frode Henriksen ("Hans"), and Helge Jordal ("Ticketmaster").

Cadaver arrives on Netflix Thursday, Oct. 22. Check out some images in the gallery below...