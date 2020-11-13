WIRE Buzz: Paranormal Activity reboot intel; Big Mouth S4 trailer; and Disney+

Paranormal Activity is heating up again — this time with a new mystery director at the helm. Paranormal 2 screenwriter Christopher Landon teased this latest development regarding the reboot of the popular Blumhouse franchise, whose latest film is set to come out all the way in 2022, in an interview with Dread Central.

"I’m writing the new Paranormal Activity movie," said the Freaky director regarding the upcoming film. "We’re rebooting that franchise. I’m super excited about the director, but I can’t say who it is because they won’t let me. He’s a get. He’s awesome! I think people are going to be really surprised by where we’re taking this thing."

The Paranormal Activity franchise is a big one for Blumhouse Productions, with the first movie exceeding all expectations, both bringing in $193.4 million worldwide and putting the studio on the map as a hub for horror films. Since then, they've gone on to produce many high profile horror movies, including Get Out, The Purge, and the Landon-directed Happy Death Day.

The as-of-yet untitled Paranormal Activity movie hits theaters on Mar. 4, 2022.

School's out for the summer when Big Mouth returns to Netflix for its fourth season. But just because there's no homework or teachers to deal with, doesn't mean kids don't have to deal with other anxieties — and that's just what the new trailer focuses on as it introduces Maria Bamford's guest character, Tito the Mosquito, a perpetually anxiety-ridden insect.

With the kids at camp, it's the worst time for her to show up, especially as they slowly work their way through other important things impacting their lives, like race and sexual identity, not to mention having a "huge" period. Lucky for them, Zach Galifianakis will be guest-starring as Gratitoad, a creature that will help them cope with anxiety and not let it own them.

Video of Big Mouth: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Other actors lending their voices to the show this season include Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anne Konkle. Also joining the cast will be Ayo Edibiri, who will make her debut as the new voice of Missy, having replaced Jenny Slate (Zootopia), who'd been voicing the character previously.

Season 4 of Big Mouth returns to Netflix on Dec. 4, 2020.

And last but not least, the TV adaptation of The Mysterious Benedict Society will be making the jump from Hulu to Disney+, where it is set to premiere next year.

Based on Trenton Lee Stewart's bestselling book series of the same name, the show will follow a group of four gifted orphans at a mysterious boarding school known as the Institute as they band together to help save the world from a nefarious plot involving subliminal messaging worldwide, caused by a mysterious villain.

Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) will star as Mr. Nick Benedict, the founder of the titular society, and the one who sends the four kids on this mission. Also on the cast are Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Timofeeva.

No release date has been set yet for the series.