WIRE Buzz: Patton Oswalt voicing M.O.D.O.K.; Critters are back; more

This evening's latest buzz reveals that Patton Oswalt won't just be co-writing and executive producing the new Marvel Television animated series M.O.D.O.K. for Hulu, but he'll be voicing the title character as well.

Appearing earlier this week on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Oswalt was asked by the host about the new series, which is part of a slate of adult animated shows that Marvel is developing for Hulu. Already confirmed to be writing and executive producing with Jordan Blum (American Dad!), Oswalt revealed that he'll play M.O.D.O.K. as well.

“I’m gonna be voicing him," said the actor. "He is a supervillain, he has superintelligence, he has a forehead beam, he has all this technology. But he is not on the A-level of Doctor Doom and the Red Skull. So, not only does he hate all the heroes, he hates all the other villains because he’s so resentful. Getting to play that is going to be really fun."

Oswalt begins talking about M.O.D.O.K. in the video below at 2:10:

Oswalt, a well-known geek whose voice can also be heard on the SYFY series Happy!, has had a recurring role on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the past. This, however, will be his first full-blown shot at bringing a classic Marvel character to the screen. A premiere date for M.O.D.O.K. and the other Hulu shows has yet to be confirmed.

The horror-centric streaming service Shudder has acquired Critters: A New Binge, an eight-episode short-form series created by Blue Ribbon Content, a Warner Bros. Television-owned studio dedicated to digital content. Check out the official trailer above.

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the show will pick up right where the four-part movie franchise left off, as the carnivorous alien creatures known as the Crites return to Earth on a secret mission and cause trouble for a whole new cast of befuddled and terrified humans.

The series will premiere Thursday, Mar. 21 on Shudder and will star Joey Morgan (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Stephi Chin-Salvo (iZombie), and Bzhaun Rhoden (Van Helsing), along with comedian Gilbert Gottfried (Justice League Action) and Thomas Lennon (Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich).

The Critters franchise, a cult favorite, began in 1986 with the original Critters, followed by Critters 2: The Main Course (1988), Critters 3 (1991), and Critters 4 (1992). The new short-form series has been in development since 2014.

Director David Slade will get behind the camera for a film adaptation of the 2003 novel Come Closer by Sara Gran. The book relates the story of a young architect who may either be the victim of demonic possession or could just be losing her mind.

Slade recently directed the full-length, choose-your-own-adventure Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch for Netflix, and his film credits also include 30 Days of Night and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. On his TV resume you'll find five episodes of Hannibal, two segments of Powers, and three installments of American Gods, among others.

The screenplay for Come Closer has been penned by Gran herself, who has written six novels and also been working with Guillermo del Toro on an adaptation of the book The Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death.