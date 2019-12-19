WIRE Buzz: First look at Penny Dreadful: City of Angels; Netflix's Sabrina confirms Part 3 cast

Check out Natalie Dormer as a shapeshifting demon named Magda in the first look at Showtime's second iteration of Penny Dreadful, City of Angels.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the Game of Thrones vet described her character as a “delicious, multi­dimensional thrill” and an “agent of chaos” who can “sow the seeds of disorder.” Throughout the first season, we'll meet three of Magda's human forms, added Dormer. Lorenza Izzo plays Magda's sister, Santa Muerte, an immortal ferrywoman who guides souls into the next life.

Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the upcoming companion series to the supernatural exploits of Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) in Victorian London centers on Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), a Latino detective for the LAPD looking into a murder with his mentor, Officer Michener (Nathan Lane).

"[City of Angels] is about the social and personal cost that goes into making a great modern metropolis and how the various forces at play in 1938 are the very forces that are playing now," creator John Logan told EW. "One hundred years before our show, Los Angeles was Mexico. I wanted to tell a story about a Latino family under pressure because of all the forces at play—not only in freeway building but also in crime, law enforcement, and immigration policy.”

Piper Perabo and Kerry Bishé will also star on the show.

Netflix's upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 has beefed up its cast with three new recurring characters played by Sam Corlett (The Dry), Skye Marshall (The Fix), and Jonathan Whitesell (Riverdale).

Credit: Netflix (L-R: Marshall, Corlett, Whitesell)

Corlett is playing Caliban, "a darkly handsome young man with a strange charm, Caliban is a so-called Prince of Hell, sculpted from clay from the City of Pandemonium. He challenges Sabrina for control of the Throne of Hell, even as infernal sparks start to fly between him and the teen witch."

Marshall is playing "Mambo Marie, a gorgeous voodoo priestess, Mambo Marie helps Prudence and Ambrose track down the villain Blackwood. But Mambo has her own secret agenda and passions, drawing her towards our coven — and Zelda."

And last, Whitesell is playing Robin, "a handsome young man with an 'elfish' quality to him, Robin is caring and sweet, but also a mischief maker — and perhaps something even more dangerous. He travels with the carnival that comes to Greendale, and soon develops feelings for Theo."

"I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes," creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said over the summer. "We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun ... "I love Gavin and I love Ross [Lynch who plays Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina's boyfriend, the unwitting member of a magical love triangle]. I think probably, I ship both couples. I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina 'shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 debuts on Netflix January 24, 2020.

Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, the comedic minds behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, are heading to Apple TV+ with a video game-based comedy entitled Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

The show stars follows a team of developers "as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game," reads the official press release. McElhenney plays Ian Grimm, the company's creative director. F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis co-star.

Credit: Apple TV+

Credit: Apple TV+

Credit: Apple TV+

All nine, half-hour episodes of the series will debut on Apple TV+ February 7, 2020.