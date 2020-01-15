WIRE Buzz: New trailer for Peter Rabbit 2 hops online; Toto the dog musical in the works; more

A brand-new trailer for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is here and it offers up a better idea of the main plot than previous teasers.

When Thomas McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea (Rose Byrne) get married and start toying around with the idea of having children, Peter (the CGI rabbit is voiced by James Corden) begins to feel left out and heads for the big city. Found pilfering vegetables at the local farmer's market, a bunch of the animals are rounded up and it's down to Peter and Thomas to save them.

Will Gluck returns to direct the sequel, which he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh. David Oyelowo, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, Daisy Ridley, Colin Moody, and Lennie James co-star.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway bounds into theaters everywhere Friday, April 3.

A musical film about Toto is in the works at Warner Animation, Deadline has confirmed. No, we're not talking about the classic '80s rock band behind such classics as "Africa" and "Hold The Line." We're talking about Dorothy's trusty dog companion from The Wizard of Oz!

John August, who co-wrote last year's live-action Aladdin remake with Guy Ritchie, has been tapped to pen the screenplay. The project is based on Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz, a 2017 children's book by Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester.

In the vein of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and Jonesy: Nine Lives on the Nostromo, the story is told from Toto's point-of-view.

A Stern Talking To (The Lego Batman Movie, Green Eggs and Ham) is producing the film.

Gigi Saul Guerrero, a filmmaker known for helming episodes of The Purge and Into the Dark, has been tapped for direct 10-31 for Orion Pictures and Eli Roth, writes Deadline.

The horror project's title is most likely a reference to the police code for "crime in progress" and will tell the story of a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick 'r treating on Halloween Night. The fun family activity turns deadly when she "discovers a note inside a candy wrapper informing her there’s a killer loose on her block," reads the official synopsis from Deadline.

Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble wrote the screenplay based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and a screen story by Kathy Charles. In addition to Roth, Roger Birnbaum, and John Zaozirny are also producing.

“To be working with such a prestigious studio label like Orion, and alongside my friend, Eli, is next level incredible. This was a real page-turner of a script. I instantly felt passionate about taking on this story and making it a thrilling and visceral ride for audiences on the big screen," Guerrero said in a statement published by DL.

Roth added that he had been a fan of "Gigi’s for many years, from her very first shorts, to her critically acclaimed television features. Gigi’s a powerful new voice in genre cinema, and I know she will deliver the goods that horror fans want in new and surprising ways."