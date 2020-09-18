WIRE Buzz: Pixar's first-ever Emmy; Andrew Lincoln almost joined Creepshow; She-Hulk

Disney+'s Emmy winning streak continues! The fourth night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw Pixar make history as it took home its first-ever Emmy Award in the Outstanding Short Form Animated Series category, for Forky Asks A Question, a 10-episode animated series that airs on the streaming platform.

Forky Asks a Question is based on the titular Forky — Tony Hale (Veep) returning as his fan favorite character from Toy Story 4 — as he focuses on a different question every episode, in a bid to learn more about a subject, be it cheese, time, or in the case of the now award-winning short, love itself?

Video of Pixar Forky Asks A Question – Official Trailer | Disney+ | Start Streaming Nov. 12

Elsewhere, HBO's Watchmen adaptation snagged another win, this time for Outstanding Music Competition, bringing its total number of awards up to five, and tying it with The Mandalorian, last night's big winner.

Netflix's Big Mouth also won two awards, one for Maya Rudolph's Outstanding Voice Acting in the episode "How to Have an Orgasm," and the other for an Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program, for "Big Mouth's Guide to Life."

Finally, NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist also nabbed a win for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Shudder's Creepshow will return for its second season next year, but sadly it'll be missing a potential guest star in the form of former Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln.

As revealed in a Collider interview, Lincoln almost starred in an episode of the horror anthology series directed by Walking Dead showrunner (and Creepshow creator) Greg Nicotero. Unfortunately, this was one of many productions plans long since sidelined due to the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: AMC

"That's true," confirmed Lincoln in the interview. "It's really, really true. He did have a great one. And I was thinking about getting on the plane as well, ’cause he’s shooting in Atlanta."

Sadly, while Lincoln won't be making an appearance on the Shudder original next season, the show has still managed to snag a few horror icons, including Hellraiser's Ashley Laurence.

Creepshow Season 2 will return in 2021.

Not long after it was announced that Tatiana Maslany would be playing Jennifer Walters in Marvel's She-Hulk TV show, Mark Ruffalo graciously welcomed the Orphan Black star into the Gamma family.

Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in the MCU, starting with 2012's The Avengers. He continued the character all the way through 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where he became Professor Hulk and reversed Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet snap that killed off half the universe. The actor is in talks to reprise the role for She-Hulk, which makes a ton of sense since Jennifer originally got her powers via a blood transfusion from Bruce.

Previous She-Hulk comic book writers Charles Soule and Dan Slott also hailed the casting choice.

"Perfect," tweeted Soule, who appropriately used green heart emojis.

"So excited about this news!" wrote Slott. "Congratulations, @tatianamaslany! I know you're going to make an excellent Jen Walters/She-Hulk!"

While no production start date has been set, we do know that Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will direct the pilot episode of She-Hulk, which is heading for a premiere on Disney+. Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) serves as executive producer and showrunner on the project, which has yet to fill out the rest of its cast.