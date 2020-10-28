WIRE Buzz: The Craft reviews; Power Rangers reboot finds writer; MGM pulls Tomb Raider 2

It's Morphin Time. Again. Acclaimed writer Bryan Edward Hill (Witchblade) has been tapped by eOne and Hasbro to pen a new feature-length Power Rangers movie, according to The Wrap.

A source close to the project confirmed the deal, telling the trade the plot involves time travel and centers on a group of modern Millennials kids who are sent back to the '90s and must find their way home. Of course, in the process they'll be morphing into everyone's favorite spandex-wearing superheroes from the beloved '90s-era TV series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Credit: Lionsgate

The last time the Power Rangers hit the big screen was in an uneven 2017 entry that earned mixed reviews and a tepid $142 million at the box office, scrapping any plans for a franchise. Before that, there was 1995's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, featuring the original cast, and the 1997 follow up Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, both poorly reviewed kid flicks that were less movies than extended episodes of the TV show, which itself, was inspired by the classic Japanese children's program Super Sentai.

The new reboot has been in the works since December and eOne and Hasbro have undoubtedly found a savior in Hill. An in-demand screenwriter, Hill is a co-producer on Greg Berlanti's DC series Titans and also wrote DC's comic book Batman and the Outsiders. It's expected that his new take on the Power Rangers will also extend to the 'tube as well.

Lara Croft has been temporarily grounded.

The pony-tailed adventurer and obtainer of rare antiquities, played by Alicia Vikander, was supposed to leap back onto the big screen in MGM's long awaited Tomb Raider 2 on March 19, 2021.

But thanks to the crisis affecting movie exhibitors who've suffered a major blow to their business due to the coronavirus, the beleaguered studio has decided to take its upcoming blockbuster off the schedule completely.

Tomb Raider/MGM

That's bad news for fans of the classic video game character, who last saw Vikander in action in 2018's Tomb Raider.

However, MGM, like every other Hollywood studio, has been suffering financial woes as studios have opted not to release upcoming films without a robust theatrical audience to support it with fears of the pandemic forcing many movie theaters to shutter.

No word when the Ben Wheatley-helmed Tomb Raider 2 will see the light of day.

The Craft: Legacy is now available to rent or buy on PVOD and digital platforms, but is the Blumhouse-produced sequel to the 1996 cult classic worth your hard-earned cash? With a 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes so far, critics seem to be somewhat mixed on the movie, which was written and directed by indie darling Zoe Lister-Jones.

Writing for Variety, Peter Debruge describes the flick as "a watered-down, PG-13 reboot in which the outsiders are no longer treated as freaks, and their mission amounts to enlightening Neanderthal classmates and other assorted chauvinists about the risks of underestimating young women."

The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney writes that Lister-Jones's affinity toward the original is evident, "but whether her affection extends to horror movies as a genre remains unclear. She's in such a rush to get through the development of the new quartet's gifts that all the fun stuff is largely reduced to a perfunctory music montage."

L-R: Lourdes (Zoey Luna) Frankie (Gideon Adlon) Tabby (Lovie Simone) and Lily (Cailee Spaeny) perform rituals and talk about being cautious with their gifts. Credit: Rafy Photography/Columbia Pictures

Mary Solliso's Entertainment Weekly review closes out by saying: "By the end of Legacy, each of the witches has become less interesting and less distinct. You’ll find yourself asking, where are the weirdos, Lister-Jones? I'm sorry to tell you: They got left in the ‘90s."

AP's Mark Kennedy is more complimentary in his review, stating:

"As it races to its cool supernatural climax — and then a coda that connects it to the first film — 'The Craft: Legacy' is firing on all cylinders, looking back respectfully but also showing how the same story in different hands can soar. We beg Lister-Jones to do it again and reclaim and retell more schlocky fare from the ’80s or ’90s. What about an updated Weird Science or Risky Business? One thing is clear: She’s fire."

You can check out an exclusive look at the film right here.