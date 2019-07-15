WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place 2 starts filming; Benoist directs Supergirl; and more

Here's a pre-SDCC WIRE Buzz to whet your appetite. A Quiet Place 2 is underway, a Supergirl star flies into the director's chair, and Rob Zombie gets darker, if such a thing is even possible.

Principal photography on Paramount's A Quiet Place sequel commenced today, according to a tweet from the project's writer/director, John Krasinski. Moreover, it looks like the film will be sub-titled "Part II" rather than be called A Quiet Place 2.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will be returning as the Abbott family, who discovered a way to kill the monsters at the end of the first movie.

Since Krasinski's character, the patriarch of the Abbott family, was killed by a monster, he will not be returning. Nevertheless, his absence is to be filled by Cillian Murphy (Inception) and Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

In the past, Krasinski has teased that any follow-up movie would most likely explore other survivor stories while digging deeper into the origin and behavior of the sound-sensitive beasts that have forced the world into horrified silence.

A Quiet Place: Part II whispers into theaters March 20, 2020.

It was confirmed today that the 17th episode of Supergirl's upcoming fifth season was directed by Melissa Benoist, who plays the show's eponymous hero, Kara Danvers.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since Season 3, but couldn’t last year because of scheduling conflicts, so [star] David Harewood did it first,” she told EW. “I just felt really drawn to it for a couple of seasons now, just because you know the show so well, and you get to know the character, and the world, and the tone of the show so well that you can’t help but envision certain scenes in a certain way. I want to play with that.”

It's very common for an actor to make the jump over to directing on a show they've starred in for a while. Bryan Cranston did it on Breaking Bad, Robin Wright did it on House of Cards, and Krysten Ritter did it on Marvel's Jessica Jones.

“These shows are so massive that it’s not like directing any other show on TV, I would imagine, and everyone has said as much to me. I’m literally trying to be a sponge, and I will learn something new every single day I’m shadowing,” added Benoist. “It’s just a matter of talking to actors, making sure everyone feels creative and collaborative even though we have these massive constraints with budget and special effects. It’s like a chess game, I’ve realized. You move your pawn one way, and then someone knocks your rook down because you can’t do a certain stunt you wanted to do. It’s all about compromising and trying to be as creative as you can within those boundaries, which is a cool challenge.”

Season 5 of Supergirl premieres on The CW Oct. 6.

3 From Hell, Rob Zombie's trilogy capper to the House of 1000 Corpses (2003) series, has a new and very violent teaser trailer. The upcoming entry in the twisted franchise about the murderous Firefly family (last seen in 2005's The Devil's Rejects) looks like it won't pull any punches in terms of blood, guts, and gore.

If you're the squeamish type, this probably ain't a movie for you.

Video of 3 From Hell Official Trailer (2019)

Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Danny Trejo comprise the film's cast.

3 From Hell debuts sometime this fall.