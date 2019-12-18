WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place Part II shushes first teaser; Chris Nolan spies initial Tenet images; more

Everyone clam up! The first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here and it demands your silence. Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) is back and so are her kids: Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe). Despite having found the monsters' achilles heel in the last movie, the family is still treading as quietly as they can through the apocalypse.

Moreover, the bandage wrapped around Evelyn's foot seems to suggest that the sequel picks up shortly after the events of Part I, where Blunt's character stepped on a potruding nail. Yeah, we're still cringing from that scene.

Watch the teaser below:

Video of A Quiet Place Part II - Trailer Coming New Year&#039;s Day

This appears to be the same teaser that was playing in theaters before Jumanji: The Next Level last weekend. Some other stray observations: Evelyn is carrying her newborn child in a basket that is topped with what looks like a white speaker.

Will the family be using the speaker as a deterrent/weapon against the deadly noise-sensitive creatures? We think so!

John Krasinski (The Office, Jack Ryan), who is married to Blunt in real life, returns to write and direct the follow-up, which co-stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou as brand-new characters.

Paramount's synopsis of the film is as follows:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Here's the first poster as well:

Credit: Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II creeps into theaters on March 20, 2020.

We still have no clue what Christopher Nolan's Tenet is about, but at least we have a few first look images courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The film, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is said to take place within the world of global espionage, but come on — this is Chris Nolan we're talking about. It's never just one genre with him.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” the filmmaker of The Dark Knight and Inception told EW. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made."

The still of Washington's character driving a boat with Elizabeth Debicki's character lounging in the back gives off some serious James Bond vibes, wouldn't you say?

The movie also features the talents of Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Kenneth Branagh, Denzil Smith, and Martin Donovan.

Tenet infiltrates theaters on July 17, 2020.

Keanu Reeves is getting back into a Neo frame of mind, according to a new post on Instagram from Taran Tactical Innovations, a company that supplies weaponry to law enforcement, competitions, and film production.

Based on the caption in the post below, Reeves is picking up some firearms to get ready for his action-heavy roles in both The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4.

Helmed by Lana Wachowski (one of the Wachowski siblings behind the original trilogy), the upcoming Matrix film will see Jessica Jones' Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Trinity.

Newcomers include: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Jada Pinkett Smith (Gotham), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), and Toby Onwumere (Sense8).

The Matrix 4 heads to theaters on May 21, 2021.