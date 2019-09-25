WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place 2 wraps filming; Portman dishes on Thor; more

Keep your voice down! The sequel to A Quiet Place has finished principal photography, writer/director John Krasinski confirmed on Twitter. Shooting began back in mid-July.

"Well...that’s a wrap on #PartII. See you on March 20th!" he wrote as the caption to a photo that shows himself and Emily Blunt (his real-world spouse) on the bridge from the first movie. While Krasinski's character, Lee Abbott was killed by the sound-sensitive monsters last time around, his wife, Evelyn (Blunt), survived with their three kids and figured out the creatures' weakness.

Aside from Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds are also returning for the follow-up as said children, Marcus and Regan Abbott. Lee and Evelyn also had a newborn infant, although the baby may be slightly more grown up by the time Part II begins. Right now, we don't know if the sequel will pick up right where the last one left off, or if there will be some sort of time jump into the future.

Newcomers to the budding horror franchise include: Djimon Hounsou (Charlie's Angels) and Cillian Murphy (Batman Begins).

A Quiet Place 2 hushes into theaters everywhere on March 20, 2020.

During SDCC 2019, Marvel fans were shocked to learn that Natalie Portman would be returning to the MCU as Jane Foster in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only that, but she'd be taking up the mantle of the god of thunder just like she does in the comics. With the dust having settled a little bit, Portman, who played Foster in the first two Thor films, is finally opening up about the big reveal.

“Obviously, I wasn't written into [Thor: Ragnarok] because of where it took place. It wasn't really on Earth, and my character is on Earth," she told Entertainment Tonight during an interview promoting her main role in Noah Hawley's Lucy in the Sky. "And [then] they came to me with the fourth idea and said, ‘We have this idea that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes lady Thor.’ And I was like, ‘This is very exciting.’ And also, of course, with Taika [Waititi directing]; and I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much, so it’s exciting to get to work with them again. Yeah, [I’m] very excited to wield the hammer.”

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Thor: Love and Thunder strikes theaters Nov. 5, 2021.

ABC's live performance of 1989's The Little Mermaid has found its Chef Louis in John Stamos. The Full House actor played the French and fish-hunting gourmand during a previous performance of the Disney classic at the Hollywood Bowl. Graham Phillips (Riverdale) has also been cast as Ariel's love interest, Prince Eric. The eponymous mermaid will be played the voice of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho.

Queen Latifah and Shaggy will play Ursula and Sebastian respectively.

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images & Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Meant to ring in the original film's 30th birthday, The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live! is set to air on ABC Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. EST. Richard Kraft, who helmed the Hollywood Bowl event, is both directing and executive producing the show.

Disney (which owns ABC) is working on a live-action film adaptation of the animated flick with Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) sitting in the director's chair. Expected to begin filming in early 2020, the project will feature Halle Bailey (Grown-ish) as Ariel. Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Harry Styles (Prince Eric), Javier Bardem (King Triton), Awkwafina (Scuttle), and Jacob Tremblay (Flounder) are expected to make a splash in the cast well.

(via Variety)