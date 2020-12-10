WIRE Buzz: Rachel McAdams' Doctor Strange return; The Vigil trailer; Brian K. Vaughan Buck Rogers Show

The MCU is welcoming back yet another familiar face, as Deadline announces that Rachel McAdams will be reprising her previous Doctor Strange role in the upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness.

McAdams will once again play Dr. Christine Palmer, an emergency surgeon who is friends (and former lovers) with Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Stephen Strange, helping him stay connected to the human world as he goes deeper and deeper into the mystical one. There is no news as to how big a role McAdams' character may have in the upcoming movie, or whether it will see Palmer transform into Night Nurse — a doctor to many Marvel heroes — a role she holds in the comics.

Also returning for the sequel are fellow Doctor Strange co-stars Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will also be reprising their roles as Strange's fellow sorcerer Wong, and his nemesis Karl Mordo, respectively. Joining in the fun will be Elizabeth Olsen as she steps back into her role as Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch. Expect a few clues as to the movie's plot to crop up early next year, when Disney+'s WandaVision TV series premieres on Jan. 15.

Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead) will direct, as the movie's previous director Scott Derrickson steps into a producer role, with production on the project beginning after Cumberbatch finishes filming his part in the next Spider-Man film.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

Next up, keeping Vigil may be harder than expected — especially if there's something wrong, as the trailer (below) for the upcoming supernatural horror film suggests.

The latest offering from IFC Films, which delves into Jewish lore and demonology, takes place over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn's Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood. It sees a broke young man named Yakov reluctantly agree to take a job offer from his former rabbi after having left their religious community. The offer? He has to serve as the new overnight "shomer," fulfilling the Jewish practice of keeping watch over the body of a deceased member of the community.

But shortly after arriving at the recently passed person's home, Yakov begins to sense that something isn't right, and that sitting vigil may not be as simple as he'd thought it might be.

Video of The Vigil - Official Teaser | HD | IFC Midnight

Keith Thomas (Firestarter) directed the movie, which stars Dave Davis (Lucifer), Malky Goldman (Unorthodox), Menashe Lustig (Menashe), Fred Melamed (A Serious Man), and Lynn Cohen (Munich).

The Vigil creeps into theaters and onto VOD on Feb. 26, 2021.

And finally, Brian K. Vaughan may have a few projects based on his work making their way to the big and small screens, but soon, he'll be doing some adapting of his own.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Y: The Last Man and Ex Machina creator will be writing the TV series adaptation centering on Buck Rogers.

Created by Philip Frances Nowlan, the character first appeared in the a novella titled Armageddon 2419, which appeared in a 1928 issue of the pulp magazine Amazing Stories. The Rip Van Winkle-esque story revolves Rogers, a World War I vet who gets trapped in a coal mine during a cave-in in 1927, only to fall into suspended animation and wake up almost 500 years into the future, where he's recruited to help fight a war between several gangs in what was once America.

The character would go on to star in a comic strip named after him, which was started by the John F. Dille Co. in 1929. Rogers went on to launch several toys, radio plays, comic books, and even a movie serial starring Buster Crabbe, and a short-lived TV series on NBC in 1979.

This isn't Vaughan's first stint writing for television, having previously written for Lost, and having served as showrunner for CBS' adaptation of Stephen King's Under the Dome. He's since won several awards for his comic writing, with almost all his comic series including Paper Girls, and Marvel's Runaways having since been picked up for adaptation.

No release date has been set for the show.