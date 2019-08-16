WIRE Buzz: Raising Dion first look, Secret Agent Elvis, young Harley Quinn

Netflix gives us the goods on two upcoming shows while DC teases a new graphic novel featuring a young Harley Quinn in this edition of WIRE Buzz, which some have suggested couldn’t hurt your chances of gaining superhuman strength. (Results may vary.)

First up, Netflix has given an October release date and released the first images for Raising Dion, its upcoming superhero drama series based on a comic book and short film by commercial and music video director Dennis Liu.

Credit: Netflix

In the nine-episode hourlong drama, Alisha Wainwright plays Nicole, a single mother raising her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). When Dion starts to display superhero-like abilities, Nicole must keep her son’s gifts a secret and protect Dion from those wanting to exploit him.

The cast also includes Jason Ritter, Jazmyn Simon and Sammi Haney.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Carol Barbee serves as showrunner, with Jordan, Liu, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Michael Green, and Charles D. King’s Macro production banner executive producing.

Raising Dion launches Oct. 4 on Netflix.

Courtesy of Netflix

Up next, thank you, Netflix. Thank you very much. A representative from Netflix confirmed a Variety report that the streaming giant has just ordered Agent King, an adult animated series that imagines the late, great Elvis Presley, as a secret agent.

In Agent King, after being covertly inducted into a secret government spy program, Elvis trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack to fight the forces of evil that threaten the good ole U.S. of A. He of course does all of this while still holding down his day job as the King of Rock & Roll.

Priscilla Presley and John Eddie will serve as co-creators and executive producers on the series. Jerry Schilling will serve as one of the consultants on the project.

Mike Arnold of Archer fame will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley in a statement. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

The series hails from Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Television, and Authentic Brands Group.

And finally, Harley Quinn may not be in James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, but the DC villain can be found in plenty of other places: in live-action film, on animated television, and in her own graphic novel: Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass.

Written by Eisner Award and Caldecott Honor-winning Mariko Tamaki with art by Eisner Award-nominated Steve Pugh, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass is a coming-of-age story centered around tough and rebellious 15-year-old Harleen Quinzel as she moves to Gotham City with just five dollars and a knapsack to her name. Harleen is taken in by a drag queen named Mama who owns a karaoke cabaret. But when the cabaret becomes the latest victim of gentrification, Harleen must decide between joining her friend Ivy, who's campaigning to make the neighborhood a better place to live, or side with The Joker, who plans to take down the corporation looking to kick Harleen and Mama out of their home.

Check out the official trailer that Deadline originally unveiled (which has some NSFW language) below.

Video of Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass - Official Trailer

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass goes on sale starting Sept. 3. It is available for pre-order now.