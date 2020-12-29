WIRE Buzz: New Resident Alien promo focuses on Alan Tudyk's genre pedigree; Wonder Woman 3; Rick Grimes movie

Ahead of its premiere next month, SYFY's Resident Alien TV show is here to remind us of Alan Tudyk's impeccable genre pedigree in a new spot. Over the years, the actor has played a pilot (Firefly), droid (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), a duke (Frozen), a king (Wreck-It-Ralph), and more.

At long last, however, Mr. Tudyk is taking on the role of a space alien, and not just any space alien. This particular E.T. is disguised as a doctor in a small Colorado town; he wants to keep a low-profile, but is soon drawn into a murder investigation, which makes him rethink his original plan to destroy humanity. The results are as hilarious as they are potentially world-ending.

Check out the latest spot below:

Showrun and executive produced by Family Guy alum Chris Sheridman, the project also stars Sara Tomko ("Asta Twelvetrees"), Alice Wetterlund ("D'Arcy Bloom"), Corey Reynolds ("Sheriff Mike Thompson") and Levi Fiehler ("Mayor Ben Hawthorne"), and Linda Hamilton ("General McCallister"). Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank also serve as executive producers. David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) directed and executive produced the pilot episode.

Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien crash-lands on SYFY Wednesday, Jan. 27.

We may not have seen the last of Barbara Ann Minerva in the DCEU.

Speaking with Den of Geek, writer-director Patty Jenkins hinted that Kristen Wiig's Cheetah could return in the next Wonder Woman movie, which is being fast-tracked at Warner Bros. Before you go any further, though, be warned: the following contains major plot spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984, particularly the ending.

“I have my reasons for making it ambiguous, and I think it’s not clear what her point of view [is] on everything that just happened," Jenkins said. "I love that we wrap up Max Lord’s point of view, and that you see the culmination of that storyline, I think is so important. But the truth is there may or may not be more to come [for Barbara]."

Credit: Warner Bros.

In the closing minutes of the film, we see a very human Minerva watching the sunrise, having seemingly renounced her wishes. Beyond that, however, the villain doesn't get much closure, thus leaving the door open for future development. Since Cheetah is nearly as old as Wonder Woman (in terms of comic book history), there's still plenty to draw on, should Jenkins wish to bring the character back in the trilogy capper. At last year's Sundance festival, the filmmaker stated that the next installment would be a "contemporary story." Jenkins and Geoff Johns already have an entire plot ready to roll.

WW84 will be available to stream on HBO Max for the next month. It's also playing in theaters around the world. To date, the sequel has made $85 million at the global box office.

Rick Grimes' return to The Walking Dead universe could be happening as early as next year. On Monday, the show's official Twitter account asked fans what they were most looking forward to in 2021. Rosemary Rodriguez, who has helmed three episodes of the main series, quoted the tweet, writing: "Finding Rick Grimes on the big screen!"

Two weeks ago, Andrew Lincoln (who will reprise the role of Rick in the planned trilogy of films) said that production hopes to kick off in spring 2021. If so, it's highly unlikely that the first movie is going to be ready to hit theaters in 2021, unless the shoot adopts the rigorous and time-constrained stratagem of television shows. Of course, there is the possibility that Lincoln wasn't exactly telling the truth and that filming has secretly started right under our noses.

Whatever the case, fans will eventually learned what happened to Rick after he went missing Season 9 of The Walking Dead. Michonne (Danai Gurira) went off to find him in Season 10, which means she'll probably make an appearance in at least one of the three entries.

"Television is like, boom, we’re done. Movies, to calibrate an hour and a half, two hours is no joke, and it’s been a lot of fun, but it’s a real challenge and we take it very seriously for the fans. We really want to deliver them something special, something worth their trip to the movies. We’re trying to be very deliberate and deliver something new," Scott Gimple said in early 2020.