WIRE Buzz: Rick and Morty go pocket-sized; S.H.I.E.L.D. cast; Harley Quinn date

Learn about schwifty pocket synthesizers, Gotham City villains, giant red dogs, and the Marvel Universe in our latest edition of WIRE Buzz!

If Rick Sanchez's original composition of "Get Schwifty" inspired your inner music maker, then Teenage Engineering has good news for you. You can create wacky songs of your very own with a limited edition Rick and Morty pocket synthesizer that goes on sale this summer.

Per The Verge, "the tiny devices often come with fully operating drum machines, bass, and noise percussion options, giving musicians access to a full-fledged band."

More info on the synthesizer (available July 19), including pre-orders for the product, can be found on the Teenage Engineering website homepage here. No pricing specifics have been made public just yet, but based on the company's existing synthesizers, this limited edition one could run you anywhere between $50 - $90.

Credit: Teenage Engineering/Adult Swim

Season 4 of Rick and Morty show will premiere sometime in November. Adult Swim recently ordered 70 additional episodes of the series from creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the latter of whom also voices the two main characters.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. just added two new guest stars to the cast of Season 6, Anthony Michael Hall and Sherri Saum, Marvel confirmed today.

Hall, an icon of '80s-era cinema for his turns in The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, will play Mr. Kitson, "the fiendish ruler of an alien empire." Saum, on the other hand, is stepping into the role of Atarah, "an aggressive Chronicom who wants something from our team."

Credit: ABC/Marvel Television

Showrunner and executive producer, Maurissa Tancharoen, is also set to guest star on the series as Sequoia, a "Coachella-chic social media influencer."

The fourth episode of the currently-running sixth season, "Code Yellow," airs this Friday, May 31 on ABC at 8pm EST.

Kaley Cuoco confirmed her animated Harley Quinn series will premiere on the DC Universe streaming service this coming fall.

"Hehe get ready #yesnormanproductions @thedcuniverse," wrote The Big Bang Theory star in an Instagram post that shows cartoon Harley wielding a bloody baseball bat. The splatter on Quinn's arm spells out the words "fall 2019."

Cuoco isn't the only A-lister who is voicing a character on the show. Keep your ears pricked for Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Diedrich Bader (Batman), Alan Tudyk (Joker), Ron Funches, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, J. B. Smoove, Tony Hale as (Doctor Psycho), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), and Rahul Kohli (Scarecrow).

Woof! Woof!

Paramount's live-action film adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog has wagged up its two human leads in the form of Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise, Good Omens) and Darby Camp (Big Little Lies, N0S4A2).

Expected to start shooting in New York next month, the film adapts the children's books by Norman Bridwell, which follow a giant red canine and his kind-hearted owner, Emily Elizabeth. The kid-friendly publications were made into an animated television series that ran on PBS Kids for two seasons between 2000 and 2003.

Credit: Cartwheel Books

Written by Jay Scherick and David Ronn and Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin, the plot of the film will follow Emily (Camp) as she goes on the run with her uncle (Whitehall) when unsavory parties attempt to exploit Clifford's unusual size for personal gain. As the group travels along New York City, Clifford positively affects the lives of everyone he meets.

Walt Becker (Wild Hogs, Old Dogs) is attached as director.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)