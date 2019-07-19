WIRE Buzz: The Rocketeer animated in new trailer; Doctor Doom comic halts and catches fire; more

Are you ready to re-enter the world of The Rocketeer? Disney is hoping that you are, and they have released a new trailer for an animated, "junior" take on the classic property. It is simply titled, like the movie that preceded it, The Rocketeer.

The series seems to be at least tangentially related to the 1991 film, which itself was based on classic Rocketeer comics. The clip that was released today at San Diego Comic-Con, features Kit, a young girl who dons the rocket and continues the proud rocketeering tradition. Of note in this clip is her bulldog, Butch, who may or may not be a nod to the bulldog-shaped diner in the 1991 movie.

The series will feature Kitana Turnbull as Kit, and Kathy Najimy as her mother, Sareena Secord. That last name should sound familiar to fans, as it was the surname of the film's hero played by Billy Campbell. As it happens, Campbell himself will also voice the character of Dave Secord, Kit's father. Are these Secords descended from the progeny of Cliff and Jenny from the movie? We hope so, and we also hope that the show will somehow be able to use James Horner's iconic score. There's just no beating that music.

The Rocketeer will debut on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior this fall.

The news out of San Diego Comic-Con continues to spill out, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has engaged Christopher Cantwell to write a new comic series about one of the biggest villains in their stable — Doctor Doom.

Cantwell is best known as the creator of the TV series Halt and Catch Fire. The new comic series will be ongoing, and launch later this year. Artwork will be provided by Star Wars comic veteran Salvador Larroca.

What can we expect from the series? According to THR, poor Victor Von Doom will suddenly find himself without his "traditional support structure." By that, they mean his army of robots, his kingdom, and villains that are volunteering to work with him. He's going to find himself accused of an act of mass terrorism, and it will happen right after he's tried to be a hero during the absence of Tony Stark. We actually feel a little bad for him, but his name is Doctor Doom. We don't feel that bad.

The news doesn't stop there for Christopher Cantwell. She Could Fly, a comic series created by Cantwell and Martin Morazzo, has been optioned for development as a TV series with AMC, per an official release. The series comes from Berger Books, and it is the first item in their line to be optioned for television.

The series tells the story of Luna, a 15-year-old girl who is obsessed with a mysterious woman that she sees flying very high in the skies over Chicago. The woman in question then explodes with no explanation, and Luna is determined to get to the bottom of it. In looking through the secrets of the mystery woman's life, Luna might find freedom from her own troubled thoughts.

The second part of the comic series, She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #5 is expected on Aug. 14. The full collection will be available on Dec. 17.

