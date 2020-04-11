Latest Stories

The Ponds
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Rory and Amy Return thanks to Neil Gaiman; Daisy Ridley reads Star Wars; more
skull
Tag: Science
Irish hikers stumble upon a medieval skeleton during a spring stroll
spike-dawn
Tag: TV
James Marsters and Amber Benson 'hopeful' for prospect of a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer for a new generation
Time Bandits
Tag: Movies
Time Bandits, Return of the Jedi actor Malcolm Dixon dies at 66
The Ponds
More info i
Image Credit: The BBC
Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Rory and Amy Return thanks to Neil Gaiman; Daisy Ridley reads Star Wars; more

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Apr 11, 2020

In this edition of WIRE Buzz, two fan-favorite Doctor Who characters make their return, a Jedi reads us Star Wars, and Two Dragon Ball actors talk voicing one character.

On Saturday, fans gathered together online to do a re-watch of the Neil Gaiman penned Doctor Who episode "The Doctor's Wife." ComicBook.Com reported that before the event began, the BBC YouTube page premiered a short video entitled "Rory's Story." Also written by Gaiman, Arthur Darvill returned as Rory Willams, who is recording a video diary for his and Amy Pond's soon to be adopted son Antony. He talks to his future son about the events of the 1940s, in which he and Amy now live following the events of "The Angels Take Manhattan." While she doesn't appear physically (kudos to social distancing), Karen Gillan's Amy does make a vocal appearance. Check out "Rory's Story" down below.

More Neil Gaiman

Coraline_OtherMother.jpg
Why the button-eyed Other parents of Coraline are some of the scariest villains of all time
The Sandman
Dream Casting: Sandman

 

Next, Nerdist let us know the reach of our favorite Star Wars heroes goes far beyond the movie theater or TV set. On Friday, the Star Wars Twitter account posted a video of Rey herself, Daisy Ridley, reading to fans. While it would have been cool for her to read the Thrawn Trilogy, she decided with the much more digestible BB-8 on the Run by Drew Daywalt and Matt Meyers. Maybe someday we'll get the Ridley version of Heir to the Empire.

ComicBook.Com hosted a "Quarantine Watch Party" of Dragon Ball Super: Broly! During the night, Dragon Ball stars Chris Sabat (Vegeta), and Sean Schemmel (Goku) talked about their approach to voicing Gogeta, the character created when Goku and Vegeta complete their fusion dance and become one warrior. See how they approached giving one character two distinct voices.

 

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Arthur Darvill
Tag: Daisy Ridley
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Dragonball Z

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker