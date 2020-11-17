WIRE Buzz: Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana for time-travel thriller; lost Harlan Ellison project; more

There's a mini-reunion of Marvel superhero characters happening — although all three folks involved come from different Marvel film universes. Yet another sign that the multiverse is coming!

The event in question is the launch of a new film called The Adam Project, described as an action-adventure tale with a "time travel element" to it. According to Deadline, Netflix has picked up the movie, which will be directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and will star Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner.

Now if you don't get what we mean by the whole Marvel aspect, Ryan Reynolds of course has played Deadpool in two hugely successful movies for the former Fox Marvel universe (not to mention a proto-version in X-Men Origins: Wolverine that we'd all like to forget), while Zoe Saldana has inhabited the green skin of Gamora in Marvel Studios' Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises.

Jennifer Garner, meanwhile, played Daredevil's lover/enemy Elektra in both the 2003 Daredevil movie and her own 2005 standalone feature. Those were also part of the Fox canon at the time, but are now under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There's no word yet on when The Adam Project will go in front of cameras, but it's worth noting that the film will be part of Reynolds’ Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of color a chance to work on productions involving the actor.

Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

A legendary lost sci-fi anthology -- described as "the great white whale" of science fiction -- finally looks like it will be published nearly 50 years after missing its original release date.

The book is called The Last Dangerous Visions, and it was meant as the capper of a groundbreaking trilogy of books featuring a who's-who of both established authors and what were then some of the most promising and visionary new names in the field. The first two collections, 1968's Dangerous Visions and 1972's Again, Dangerous Visions, were edited by the late Harlan Ellison, a sci-fi legend in his own right.

Ellison did announce that the third edition would come out and collected stories for it -- allegedly more than a million words' worth. But for reasons never truly made clear it was never published, and Ellison drew fire over the years for holding onto a number of the stories for more than 40 years.

But now, according to the Guardian, screenwriter, showrunner and author J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5), named the executor of Ellison's estate after the death of Ellison's wife Susan earlier this year, has launched a Patreon account where he is raising funds to help with the publication of The Last Dangerous Visions at long last.

The book will, according to Straczynski, contain many of the original stories as well as new ones from the sci-fi authors of today. It will also feature one final work from Ellison himself that has never before been published. Straczynski also promised an account of why the book was delayed for so long, calling it "a story known only to a very few people." Straczynski intends to use the Patreon fund and his own money to pay for the stories up front, and will sell the book to a publisher next year.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

The Mandalorian has shared a new character poster on Twitter for the latest additions to the cast of the Disney+ series.

The poster features Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) standing front and center with her warriors on either side of her. The character, a recurring favorite on the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels (where she was voiced by Sackhoff), made her live-action debut on last week's "The Heiress" episode, with Sackhoff finally portraying the character physically as well.

Bo-Katan and her warriors are not wearing the traditional Mandalorian helmets in the poster, because they do not follow the same creed as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). The reasons for Djarin not removing his helmet were discussed in the episode, along with several other revelations.

We expect that this isn't the last we've seen of Bo-Katan and her minions, especially with that poster now out there.