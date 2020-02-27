WIRE Buzz: New trailer invades Roswell, New Mexico; Robert Downey Jr. strikes charitable pose; more

First up in this evening edition of WIRE Buzz, the new trailer for Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico opens with a dead Max, a resurrected Rosa, and her sister Liz promising: “I’m going to explain everything to you.” Better pull up a chair and get comfortable, Rosa. This could take a while.

But that’s far from all. Rosa freaks Kyle way the heck out by showing up to his place of work (she is, after all, supposed to be dead); Michael and Alex discuss a possible “alien connection” to Mimi’s disappearance (while we see Mimi wandering down a road at night); and Isobel shatters glass objects (including the lights in her home and, well, a glass) with her mind. Check it out below:

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Season 2 Official Extended Trailer | The CW

At the show’s panel at last year’s New York Comic-Con, series showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie said that Roswell, New Mexico will “dive right into dark times for Isobel and it only gets darker," for this upcoming season. She also promised that Jason Behr of the original show, Roswell, would be appearing in a multi-episode arc.

The second season of Roswell, New Mexico returns to The CW on Mar. 16.

Up next, have the reports of Tony Stark’s death been greatly exaggerated? Actually, no. No, they have not. But Robert Downey Jr. is evoking his beloved and fallen Avenger as part of a plan to actually help save the world.

The actor who brought Iron Man to life in live action took to Instagram to strike a familiar pose for charity — specifically, to benefit Australia’s bushfire relief efforts.

“Pulling the old #repulsors out of #retirement for a #good cause...” Downey wrote next to his two photos; one of him and one of his autographed handprint, which he added to Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame posters that will be auctioned off as part of the “Aiding Australia” initiative.

You’ll even notice that Thanos himself approves of his former nemesis’ actions in the comments. (Hey, say what you will about the Mad Titan, but he was always about preserving finite natural resources.)

Proceeds from the auctioned posters will support Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, a rehabilitation facility for preservation of the Koalas, and Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, which is currently being rebuilt after the Australian wildfires.

Back in June, Downey announced he was launching The Footprint Coalition, an organization dedicated to saving the world through advanced technology. In the meantime (the coalition is scheduled to launch in April of this year), Downey and friends are still lending a hand.

Seriously, even Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is getting in on the hand-printing action...

...and last month, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) donated $1 million to support the fight against the bushfires in his native country of Australia.

Wow, they really are superheroes!

And finally, believe it or not, the makers of Cats did something very, very right, and legitimately have something to be proud of.

Several genre films, including Captain Marvel, Alita: Battle Angel, Us, and yes, even Cats, are among the 26 films of 2019 that have been awarded the ReFrame Stamp, a mark of distinction granted by a coalition dedicated to gender parity in the entertainment industry.

Founded by Sundance Institute and Women in Film and launched in partnership with IMDbPro, ReFrame grants its stamp to narrative feature films among the 100 highest-grossing movies in the U.S. that hire female-identifying people in at least four out of eight key areas of production: writer, director, producer, lead, co-lead, speaking parts, department heads, and crew. ReFrame awards additional points to film projects with women of color in key positions.

This year marks a record number of films awarded the ReFrame Stamp, up from 20 top-100 movies the year before.

Stamp recipients can and are highly recommended to display this badge of honor in as many ways as possible, including putting the stamp in their end credits, marketing materials, and social media pages. IMDb recognizes recipients on its website as well as on the Awards section of each film.

"We launched the ReFrame Stamp with IMDbPro three years ago as a change lever to promote more inclusive hiring practices at all levels of production," said ReFrame director Alison Emilio in a statement. "The call to action is simple: Use the ReFrame criteria, improve hiring outcomes, get the stamp."

The full list of films is on ReFrame’s website.