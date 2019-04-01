WIRE Buzz: Stranger Things star to Fear Street; BBC to stream with Discovery; and more

Ease into this Monday's afternoon with the latest developments on Fox's Fear Street trilogy, the future of the BBC's nature documentaries, and a new (yet mysterious) sci-fi thriller coming from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things' Max Mayfield) will continue her supernatural tenure in Fox's upcoming trilogy of Fear Street films based on the books by Goosebumps writer, R.L. Stine, Deadline reports. There's no details just yet on who she will be playing, though.

With all three movies to be directed by Leigh Janiak (Scream: The TV Series), the studio has already casted Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford.

The Fear Street series of YA novels first began in the late 1980s and while they are beloved in their own right by old school readers, the books never gained the same cultural prominence/iconography of Stine's Goosebumps publications, which received both a TV show and big budget movie franchise. Longtime Fear Street fans are excited to see Stine's other horror projects finally getting their due in Hollywood.

The books' literary banner has been revived twice, once in 2005 and again in 2014.

Sink returns as Mayfield in Stranger Things 3, which premieres on Netflix July 4.

The BBC and Discovery are following the footsteps of Netflix, CBS, Hulu, Crackle, Disney, and others by launching their own streaming service. What will make this one different is that it centers on nature documentaries, both companies announced today.

As part of the multi-million-pound global content partnership, all nature docuseries like Blue Planet and Planet Earth are to be exclusively available on this new platform for viewers outside of the U.K. This means the natural history shows currently on Netflix won't be available on Netflix for much longer.

"Discovery and BBC Studios have also signed a bespoke development deal to create new landmark factual content for Discovery that furthers audiences’ discovery of the world for both linear and digital distribution," reads the official press release.

Both companies previously collaborated on programs like Planet Earth, Walking with Dinosaurs, Life and Blue Planet.

The upcoming service is set to launch sometime in 2020.

Warner Bros. is fast-closing a deal to obtain Cloaker, a sci-fi/action thriller pitched by Edge of Tomorrow and John Wick producer, Joby Harold, Deadline writes.

Despite the fact that specific details are being kept under wraps, the report states that the film is "in the vein of the Bourne and John Wick franchises with a groundbreaking sci-fi element."

Tory Tunnell (Robin Hood) and Matt Schwartz are producing for Safehouse Pictures.

Studio Canal released a brand-new trailer for Aardman Animations' A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Since the plot revolves around Shaun and his fellow sheep attempting to return an alien (named Lu-La) to her home planet, the trailer is packed with references to Steven Spielberg's E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.

Farmageddon opens everywhere in the U.K. Oct. 18. According to IMDB, it'll debut in America on Dec. 13.