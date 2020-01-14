WIRE Buzz: Peter Sarsgaard compares The Batman to Pixies live show; Billie Eilish sings Bond theme; more

First up in our latest edition of SYFY’s WIRE Buzz, if what Peter Sarsgaard is saying The Batman is anything to go by, this could be gigantic! The actor, who’s been cast in the upcoming Matt Reeves film in an as-yet-undisclosed role, recently compared the movie to being at a Pixies concert. Yes, you read that right.

Per Cinemablend, Sarsgaard told attendees at the Television Critics Association's panel for CBS All Access’ new series, Interrogation, that filming this new Batman movie has the “vibe at a Pixies concert.”

“Matt directing this Batman … seems different from other Batman movies to me,” Sarsgaard said at the panel. “There's something about it that has an edge, it's young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see the Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert.”

Sarsgaard continued: “The Pixies were my favorite group of all time. I went to like 20 concerts, and it was that feeling of all of us in this. And it's very emotional. The Pixies were incredibly emotional band, and I think this Batman is very emotional in that way. I think it will be very powerful.”

Sarsgaard joins a cast that includes John Turturro, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Robert Pattinson as the eponymous Batman.

The Batman is currently in production and is scheduled to swoop into theaters June 25, 2021.

Up next, just after Variety reported that Hans Zimmer would compose the score for the next James Bond film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed rumors that Billie Eilish will be singing the movie’s theme song.

The rumors began after an article posted on the James Bond fan site MI6 said: “Exclusive: MI6 understands that American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will be performing the title song to the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die.” Then, per Variety, the singer herself posted a series of photos of actresses who have appeared in Bond films, including Eva Green and Halle Berry, on her Instagram story.

THR confirmed the rumors Tuesday. At 18, Eilish is the youngest singer to record a title song for the Bond film franchise.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," said Eilish, who co-wrote the as-yet-unnamed song with her brother Finneas. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga added: "I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

No Time to Die has Daniel Craig once again playing Britain's suavest (drunkest?) secret agent for the last time. In the 25th film in the Bond franchise, Special Agent 007 squares off against his latest foe, played by Rami Malek (Mr. Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody). Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) are back to reprise their roles from previous Bond films.

No Time to Die is scheduled to suavely saunter into American theaters April 8.

And finally, it looks as though that plucky adventurous Italian-American plumber-turned-sword-and-sorcery-hero Mario (okay, so, the worldbuilding of the popular video game is a bit … scattered) is at long last getting his own theme park.

In advance of the Olympic Games, Universal Studios Japan will unveil Super Nintendo World this summer. Nintendo has launched a teaser trailer/music video (which doesn’t provide much information), while Bloomberg reporter Kurumi Mori has posted a series of tweets (which do). Check them both out below.

Video of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ JAPAN: Galantis ft. Charli XCX - WE ARE BORN TO PLAY (Music Video)

Nintendo has also launched a promotional website (in Japanese).

Although the park opens in Osaka, Japan, Super Nintendo World park is set to open in Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore in the not-too-distant future.