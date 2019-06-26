Latest Stories

Why Susan Sontag's 'The Imagination of Disaster' is still relevant
Investigating paranormal activity on Ghost Hunters
Ghost Hunters leads spooky new lineup of paranormal shows set to haunt A&E
Gary Dauberman and Madison Iseman on the set of Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle Comes Home director would love a Ferryman movie, mourns Swamp Thing cancellation
Cary Elwes Saw
WIRE Buzz: Chris Rock's Saw filming; Stranger Things 3 to Fun Fair; more
Cary Elwes Saw
Credit: Lionsgate
WIRE Buzz: Chris Rock's Saw filming; Stranger Things 3 to Fun Fair; more

Josh Weiss
Jun 26, 2019

Torture porn makes a comeback, Netflix trust falls into the 1980s, and CBS renews a show that would make Henry Jones Jr. proud. We've got it all (and more!) in the latest edition of WIRE Buzz.

A mere two months after its announcement, comedian Chris Rock's reboot of the Saw franchise for Lionsgate is already preparing to start filming in just a few days. This was confirmed by the film's director, Darren Lynn Bousman, on Twitter.

"No one is ready for the insanity about to bleed out on screen!" he wrote.

Zero casting confirmations have been made, but that really feels in line with an IP that first began as a simple (not to mention minuscule) feature that no one expected to bring in big bucks at the global box office.

Bousman helmed the first three sequels to 2004's Saw, a virtually no-budget project, which had been directed by none other than James Wan (Aquaman). While reactions were mixed, an entire genre series was spawned from the simple fact that the initial movie made its budget back more than one hundred times over.

The currently-untitled project is slated to open in theaters Oct. 23, 2020. Rock is executive producing alongside franchise vets Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

Bousman is directing a script from the Jigsaw (2017) writing duo of Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.

No one could ever accuse Netflix of not leaning into the retro-inspired advertising opportunities for the company's hit 1980s-based show, Stranger Things. In the latest spot for Season 3 (out next week), Hawkins' Mayor Kline (Cary Elwes) promotes his summertime Fun Fair and wouldn't ya know it — the already grainy signal gets cut off by the new monster, who looks like the La Brea Tar Pits came to life and grew teeth.

Kline has been described as your stereotypical "sleazy" '80s politician who cares more about his image and power status than he does about the people he governs.

The Fun Fair ad is also a genius way to showcase two of the biggest settings for the upcoming season: the carnival and the Starcourt Mall. At the latter, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) will be working as an employee of the Scoops Ahoy ice cream counter.

In addition to Elwes, Jake Busey, Francesca Reale, and Maya Hawke will be portraying never-before-seen characters. Those returning are David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Brett Gelman, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, and Dacre Montgomery.

And don't think we didn't notice that the festivities begin at "11 A.M." Well played, Netflix, Well played, indeed. Season 3 of Stranger Things premieres July 4.

CBS has renewed Blood & Treasure for a second season, Variety reports.

The Indiana Jones/Tomb Raider-esque adventure series follows the team-up of an antiques expert and an art thief as they travel the world in an effort to keep a terrorist from selling valuable pieces of ancient history and carrying out deadly attacks.

"As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization," reads the official description on the CBS website.

