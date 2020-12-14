WIRE Buzz: Scott Derrickson's Blumhouse projects; GDT wraps Nightmare Alley; Walker

Blumhouse is about to get even more Sinister. The production company has signed a first-look deal with Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, The Exorcism of Emily Rose) and C. Robert Cargill's (Doctor Strange) production company, Crooked Highway, to develop projects for television, in addition to the few they already have in the works.

Among the projects currently in development is Full Body Burden, which is inspired by Kristen Iversen's book of the same name and tells the true story of a deadly government secret hidden in the Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant just outside of Denver, Colorado. Also being developed is Midnight Radio, which follows the tale of an off-the-grid radio host slowly beginning to connect the dots between all the various supernatural experiences developed by his callers.

There's also The Devil's Detective — also based on a novel, this time by Simon Kurt Unsworth — in which a human investigator must work to solve a high profile murder case... while also navigating the intricacies of Hell itself and dealing with its denizens, made up of angels, demons and the damned.

Crooked Highway also has a movie in production with Blumhouse's features team, for Universal Pictures. Titled The Black Phone, it's an adaptation of a short story by Joe Hill (N0S4A2). They're also producing Maggie Levin's (Hulu's Into the Dark) sci-fi time-manipulation thriller Retrograde.

No news on where the projects will surface. Derrickson previously directed Sinister and produced its sequel along with Cargill, for Blumhouse. The film has since been named one of the scariest horror movie of all time.

Next up: It might take a while yet to get to Nightmare Alley, but the film has currently wrapped production. The news was delivered via a tweeted video of director Guillermo Del Toro (Trollhunters) on the film's set (below).

"Hi guys," greeted the Shape of Water Oscar Winner. "[I'm] here on a cold Canadian night. I wanna say we finished the last day- night of photography of Nightmare Alley. We will see you next December, 2021!"

The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, and tells the story of Stan Carlisle, a handsome carny working at the county fair, who cons his way into becoming a mentalist who performs on stage, before going on to become a full-time (fake) spiritualist that caters to the rich (and gullible), all driven by his ambition, before finally becoming a freak-show geek — the very thing he'd once derided.

The cast includes Bradley Cooper (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), David Strathairn (The Expanse) and Rooney Mara (A Ghost Story).

Nightmare Alley is currently scheduled to hit theaters December 2021.

And finally, it looks like The CW is already riding high with Walker — and there's a new trailer (below) to prove it.

The upcoming reimagining of the Chuck Norris-starring Walker, Texas Ranger, stars former Supernatural star, Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, as he returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Now a widower, he must reconnect with his two kids, and find a way to get along with his family, who'd stepped in to help out with the kids in his absence. Among them are his ADA brother, his traditional father, and his more lenient and understanding mother. Complicating matters is the fact that his former colleague is now his Ranger Captain and that his new partner is one of the first female Texas Rangers in history, as well as his own nagging suspicion regarding the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human) with Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore and Padalecki all serving as executive producers as well.

The cast includes Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Molly Hagen (iZombie), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Kale Culley, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Jeff Pierre (Beyond), and Genevieve Padalecki (FlashForward).

Walker premieres on The CW on Jan. 21.