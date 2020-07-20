WIRE Buzz: Russo Brothers on Secret Wars; WB's COVID-19 system; and Disney amends mask rules

The Russo Brothers pretty much maxed out their Marvel dopamine rush with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. If they were to ever return to the MCU in a directing capacity, the comic book high would need to be equal to or greater than helping close out the decade-long Infinity Saga.

Nearly two years back, the filmmaker siblings said that they would make another Marvel Studios movie if it was an adaptation of the famous Secret Wars storyline by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić. Seven months prior to that, the Russos stated that a big screen version of the crossover event "would be interesting" if Disney was able to get its hands on the film rights to the X-Men. This was about a year before the Mouse House officially acquired 20th Century Fox for more than $70 billion.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Recently speaking with BroBible, the brothers touched on the subject yet again.

"You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together," Joe said. "I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale."

Anthony added that "it would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga."

With many films restarting or kicking off production during the coronavirus pandemic, one studio is making sure that all active crew members feel both safe and respected. As The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 prepare to return to set in the United Kingdom, Warner Bros. is implementing an "anonymous reporting mechanism in Europe so that cast and crew can alert senior managers if they witness colleagues breaking COVID-19 safety protocols during production," reports Deadline.

In a COVID world, film sets are required to implement social distancing, mandatory face mask policies (with on-camera actors being the obvious exception), regular temperature checks, and constant equipment sanitization — among other precautions. Specially-trained virus "managers" are also expected to be present in order to make sure that everyone is sticking to the guidelines.

Credit: Warner Bros.

WB's added policy of "if you see something, say something" should add an extra layer of vigilance to Hollywood productions in the pandemic era. Placing a certain amount of power into the hands of a crew member, now matter how minor they may be, is a wise move. No one, at any time, should feel like they're risking their life or well-being for the sake of a movie.

After fully reopening over the last week, Disney World in Orlando has amended a major flaw in its mandatory face mask policy.

Prior to this past weekend, guests on the move found that they could remove their masks under the pretense of eating and drinking. According to Walt Disney World News Today and MickeyBlog, patrons must now remain stationary and practice social distancing while consuming park refreshments.

(courtesy Walt Disney World Resort)

"Guests are now being asked to find a safe spot six feet from other guests before removing their masks to eat and drink," an Epcot cast member allegedly told WDWNT.

The Disney Springs website confirms this by stating: "You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."