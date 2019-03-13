Latest Stories

Maniac
There's no room for Siri or Alexa in The Umbrella Academy, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Maniac
Michael Malarkey Rolls for Questions
WATCH: Project Blue Book's Michael Malarkey rolls for questions
Tom & Jerry
WIRE Buzz: Sesame Street and Tom & Jerry films get release dates, plus more
Jimmi Simpson Into the Dark Treehouse
Jimmi Simpson learned a lot by being objectified and tortured in his Into the Dark episode
Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 13, 2019

Get ready for sunny days to sweep the clouds away! A report from The Wrap has revealed the release dates for the live-action Sesame Street musical starring Anne Hathaway — as well as the upcoming Tom & Jerry live-action/animated feature. 

Sesame Street, directed by Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel, is set to hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2021. Shooting begins in July with MGM co-financing with Warner Bros. Meanwhile, the hybrid Tom & Jerry film, directed by Tim Story, will arrive on the big screen on April 16 the same year. It is scheduled to shoot later this year.

Tom & Jerry will be the first live-action hybrid that Warner Animation Group has planned as part of a recent push to develop Warner Bros.’ Hanna-Barbera properties. WAG is also planning an animated Scooby Doo film. 

Last Kids On Earth

Netflix

And in other animated-fare news, Deadline is reporting that Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, and Rosario Dawson will be lending their voice-acting talents to the upcoming animated Netflix series The Last Kids on Earth.

Based on the best-selling books by Max Brallier and developed by Atomic Cartoons, The Last Kids on Earth follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers who live in a decked-out treehouse, play video games, gorge themselves on candy, and battle zombies in the aftermath of the apocalypse. Think Diary of a Wimpy Kid meets The Walking Dead.

Other voice actors on the show include Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montse Hernandez, and Charles Demers, with Nick Wolfhard in the lead as the aforementioned Jack Sullivan.

 

And finally, make it so! Per Deadline, Evan Evagora has been cast as a series regular on the upcoming Picard TV series on CBS All Access. No details about what Evagora’s role will be.

Details are scarce on the new show centered on the iconic character made famous by Patrick Stewart in the Star Trek: The Next Generation series and films. It’s been said, however, that in the upcoming show, Stewart’s Picard will not be a starship captain.  

In addition to Stewart and Evagora, Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd have also been cast as series regulars, although details on their roles are being kept under wraps. 

The new Picard show is expected to premiere on CBS All Access later this year.

