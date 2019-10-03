WIRE Buzz: Snowpiercer back on track at TNT; Joker breaks an October ticket sales record; more

Snowpiercer is switching tracks again.

Months after revealing it was moving its long troubled TV adaptation of the 2013 Chris Evans sci-fi actioner from TNT to TBS, Warner Media has announced it will premiere Snowpiercer on its original network after all.

The snow-bound ensemble series, led by Jennifer Connolly and Daveed Diggs, is based on the popular French graphic novel Le Transperceneige and follows passengers aboard a post-apocalyptic locomotive from hell.

Video of Snowpiercer: Official Trailer | TBS

Though Snowpiercer has yet to debut since TNT ordered it to pilot four years ago, studio execs have already greenlit a second season and believed the switch to TBS would have helped the onetime Superstation launch a drama slate and expand beyond its comedy brand.

But after looking at the numbers more closely, per The Hollywood Reporter, the company decided to reverse course after realizing TNT was the still the best home for the reboot, particularly after TBS picked up terrorist-themed action-drama Obliterated.

Snowpiercer, helmed by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, is slated to premiere in the first half of 2020.

Steerage will never be the same.

Faster than a bullet train, meanwhile, Todd Phillips' Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in an origin story of Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime, is officially on course to be Fandango's biggest October preseller of all time.

According to the ticket seller's movie buzz indicator, Fanticipation, which tallies up ticket sales, website, mobile traffic, and social media engagement, the Warner Bros. film, officially in theaters Friday, ranks 97 on a 1-to-100-point scale. Strictly in terms of advance ticket sales, Joker has already surpassed previous October presale champs Venom and Halloween and is outperforming Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam! at the same point in the Fandango sales cycle.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Entertainment

Maybe that's got something to do with the R-rated gritty take on DC's iconic villain, which recalls the dark noir of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy by way of Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver.

Whatever it is, the controversies over the movie aren't driving fans away.

Last but not least, driving a stake through the hearts of young adults everywhere, Hollywood's planning to adapt House of Night, the bestselling YA vampire series from author P.C. Cast and her daughter Kristin Cast, into a live-action TV series.

Set in a universe where vampyres (that's vampire with a Y, for those unfamiliar with the books) co-exist with humans, the fantasy follows the adventures of Zoey Redbird, a 16-year-old human who has been chosen for vampyre finishing school and must attend the House of Night academy, where she learns the ins and outs of becoming an actual vampyre.

House of Night/St. Martin's Griffin, Amazon

House of Night has notched 153 weeks atop the New York Times Children's Series bestseller list and sold over 13 million copies in North America and 21 million copies worldwide. The saga so far comprises 16 books and novellas in the main series, with a host of spinoff books, including House of Night: Legacy.

The project is being shepherded by Davis Films along with Oscar-winning producer Don Carmody (Chicago) and International Emmy-nominated David Cormican (Tokyo Trial), the showrunning duo behind Netflix's family drama Northern Rescue and previously ShadowHunters for Disney's Freeform. Carmody also worked with Davis Films on several Resident Evil and Silent Hill flicks and produced the big-screen version of The Mortal Instruments.